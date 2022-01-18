Cryptocurrency tax guide

If you traded in Cryptocurrency in 2021, you might wonder how it will be taxed. Virtual currencies like bitcoin and ether are treated differently by the IRS. However, a few sets of questions need to be answered to assess taxes if you have traded in crypto assets. The average investor must understand that Cryptocurrency is not like any other type of currency. Every time a citizen uses Cryptocurrency or transacts, he will have the potential to gain or lose on your tax returns.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO