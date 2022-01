Incoming NXT 2.0 star Walter’s stateside debut on a WWE roster is something fans have waited a long time to see, but there’s yet another in-house controversy keeping cheers at bay. Just days before his official debut, the WWE filed a trademark to officially change the wrestler's name to Gunther Stark. Many pointed out the particular name was also that of a former Nazi commander, which quickly sparked a backlash against the WWE for planning tjat as the name for its incoming Austrian hopeful. The WWE made some changes to reverse course at the last minute, but so far, it’s not going too well.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO