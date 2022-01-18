ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Stars In Twitter Billboard Campaign

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is blowing up one of Simu Liu's tweets before he was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In their newest marketing stunt, the platform is using all kinds of posts from different actors, directors, sports stars and more to show how they accomplished their dreams. (By tweeting about...

comicbook.com

