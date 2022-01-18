The Arkansas high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 18, 2022
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball poll in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Jan. 15. The ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points, and last week's rankings:
Overall
School Record Points Prv
1. North Little Rock (13) 13-3 157 1
2. Jonesboro (3) 12-3 134 2
3. Magnolia 12-0 105 3
4. LR Parkview 11-3 95 4
5. Farmington 19-1 90 5
6. Maumelle 12-2 66 7
7. Bentonville 12-3 53 8
8. Conway 12-3 39 9
9. Springdale Har-Ber 13-3 36 6
(tie) Bentonville West 11-4 36 -
Others receiving votes: Marion 27, Fayetteville 13, Blytheville 12, Bryant 11, Springdale 5, Lake Hamilton 1.
CLASS 6A
School Record Points Prv
1. North Little Rock (16) 13-3 80 1
2. Bentonville 12-4 48 3
3. Conway 10-3 33 4
4. Springdale Har-Ber 13-3 30 2
5. Bentonville West 11-4 28 5
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 14, Bryant 5, Springdale 1, LR Central 1.
CLASS 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Jonesboro (14) 12-3 76 1
2. LR Parkview 11-3 60 2
3. Maumelle (2) 12-2 49 3
5. Marion 13-4 36 4
4. Lake Hamilton 12-3 10 -
Others receiving votes: Nettleton 7, Russellville 1, LR Christian 1.
CLASS 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Farmington (7) 17-1 71 1
2. Magnolia (9) 12-0 68 2
3. Blytheville 16-3 49 3
4. Arkadelphia 14-1 27 4
5. Fountain Lake 16-1 22 5
Others receiving votes: Forrest City 1, Morrilton 1, Dardanelle 1.
CLASS 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Dumas (15) 14-1 76 1
2. Walnut Ridge 11-1 60 2
3. Mayflower (1) 13-4 43 3
4. Osceola 10-3 33 4
5. Central Arkansas Christian 10-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: Bergman 6, Booneville 3, Waldron 3, Rose Bud 3, Cave City 1, Drew Central 1, Manila 1, Valley Springs 1.
CLASS 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lavaca (14) 20-1 78 1
2. Dierks (2) 14-0 54 2
3. Eureka Springs 18-3 35 3
4. Sloan-Hendrix 16-4 34 4
5. Buffalo Island Central 18-5 29 5
Others receiving votes: Rector 8, Acorn 2.
CLASS 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Wonderview (14) 24-1 78 1
2. County Line (1) 24-3 53 2
4. Marked Tree (1) 14-1 44 3
3. West Side Greers Ferry 20-5 37 4
5. The New School 23-3 16 5
Others receiving votes: Bradley 9, Ozark Catholic 2, Calico Rock 1.
