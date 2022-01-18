ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater Board of Public Utilities wants Jakubczak as new director

By Don Reid, The Daily Reporter
 6 days ago

The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities will offer the job of the director to Paul Jakubczak, 52, after an interview in person last week.

A committee of board member/city councilman Travis Machan, CBPU secretary Nicki Luce and city attorney Megan Angel will see if they can negotiate a proposed contract for the board to vote on at its Feb. 2 meeting.

Currently, the Director of Electric and Gas Systems for the Ft. Pierce, Fla., Jakubczak, gave every indication he considers the Coldwater job as utility director the next step in his career.

Salary will be part of the negotiations. Jakubczak makes $155,000 currently. His application indicated a salary range he sought of $150,000 to $170,000.

Resigned director Jeff Budd makes $145,000.

Jakubczak was here for three days last week with his wife, meeting with local officials and staff. Budd said, "staff was generally very well receptive of Paul and his wife. They ask questions, and they were able to get a lot of the feedback throughout our time together."

A review of the background raised "no red flags."

Board member and Coldwater Community Schools Superintendent Terry Whelan said, "he was very professional and did a great job of answering anything we asked him. He didn't stumble through anything. He had a good answer. And I feel like he would make a good addition to our community."

His ability to answer tough questions for nearly an hour from board members impressed board member Scott Ohm, who watched over YouTube. "I think he was very solid. The way he answered all our questions. He has a lot of good experience."

Previously, Jakubczak served the public power communities of Gastonia, NC, the city of Rock Falls, Ill., and Crawfordsville Electric Light and Power, Ind.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an MBA from Ashford University and is a licensed professional engineer.

Jakubczak is the president-elect of the Florida Municipal Electric Association, representing the municipal systems in Florida.

He became the leader after the first screening. There were 16 applicants. Many were priced out of the range the city could pay. Some wanted over $200,000 a year.

