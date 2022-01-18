ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Baby Names Trending for 2022-2023

By thekelleyshow
 3 days ago

The pandemic has been a lot on everyone but especially for first time parents. Having your first child is hard no matter what state the world is in but choosing the right name can be just a difficult. If you’re expecting and having trouble naming the kid, we’ve got you!

Source: Sally Anscombe / Getty

From our source HUFFPOST , these are Baby Name Trends that are believe to hold up in 2022!

Unisex Names: Kai, Luca, Quinn, Jayden, Elliot, River, Alex, Andrea, Remi and Rowan.

Nature-Inspired Names: Wren, Ivy, Jasper, Parker, Sienna, Willow, Clayton, Hazel, Ashton and Laurel.

Source: hxyume / Getty

Vintage Names: Nancy, Sharon, Kathleen, Pamela, Margaret, Dennis, Terry, Wayne, Eric and Martin.

Strong & Confident Names: Aria, Alice, Sloane, Nora, Emmitt, Rami, Valencia, Emma, Xavier and Milo.

Uplifting Names: Chloe, Claire, Finnley, Alvin, Elsie, Felix, Isaac, Mira, Winnifred and August .

Interstellar Names: Aurora, Leo, Atlas, Orion, Skye, Nova, Celeste, Luna , Apollo and Soleil.

Source: Lisa5201 / Getty

Which baby name POPS out at you? Wishing you and your soon to be the best!

IN THIS ARTICLE
