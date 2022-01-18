ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smaller employers have a hidden benefits advantage

By Nir Leibovich
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuit rates are at record highs and employers of all sizes are struggling to recruit and retain top talent. Economic uncertainty and inflation concerns aren’t making life any easier either. In...

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

SSDI: Disability payments worth up to $1,261

Americans with disabilities will soon see payments worth $841 for individuals and $1,261 for eligible couples collecting SSDI. This increase is happening due to the 5.9% increase in COLA. The average monthly payment will rise by around $76 for those collecting SSDI. Benefit increases worth $1,657 and $251 in 2022.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Work-from-anywhere jobs are hard to come by. These companies have them

Sarah Smith and Kevin Long have taken remote work to a new level. Their office is a camper van. The location varies. The married couple, co-founders of camping app The Dyrt, ditched their Portland, Oregon, office and went fully remote when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. In July 2021, they decided to travel around the U.S. for several months, working wherever they landed.
JOBS
benefitspro.com

Record number of ACA exchange signups as enrollment ends

Higher subsidies and improved communication boosted Affordable Care Act signups to a record high when enrollment ended on Saturday. More than 14.2 million people purchased plans on exchanges. Ten million people signed up for coverage on the federally run HealthCare.gov, and the others enrolled through state-based exchanges. The administration stepped up its efforts this year to make consumers aware of enhanced subsidies and lower cost-sharing passed under the American Rescue Plan Act.
HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Can employers bring women workers back?

It’s no surprise that the pandemic has adversely affected workplace participation for women more than men. Unfortunately, we’re almost two years in and recovery is still very slow — sometimes even completely paused. For example, women experienced no net-new job gains in September of this year, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Since February 2020, women are still short nearly 2.9 million jobs — equalling almost 60% of total job losses.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

What’s Next for Financial Wellness in 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed many of the economic challenges faced by employees today, and created many new obstacles as well. As a result, a growing number of companies are considering the different financial issues their workers are struggling with and adjusting their benefits packages accordingly. As more employers integrate financial tools into their benefits plans, they need guidance about which programs and benefits to offer. Benefits consultants can expand their roles by helping companies move beyond traditional strategies, and incorporating the latest technological innovations to better inform participant decisions.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Telehealth providers eyeing greater risk, greater returns

Several telehealth companies are negotiating potentially high-risk, high-reward contracts that give them a larger stake in patient care. These payment systems reward them for keeping patients’ costs low and penalize them for overspending. For example, they could cover the full cost of care upfront and pocket the savings or attempt to drive down costs and share the savings later. These types of contracts, which are a departure from traditional fee-for-service, reflect the need to find novel ways to get paid for a range of telehealth offerings that don’t fit traditional billing models, such as in-app messaging and automated reminders to check vital signs.
HEALTH SERVICES
benefitspro.com

Compensation strategies for 2022: What employers must do to attract and retain talent

The year 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most challenging in history for employers. The growing imbalance between the number of job openings and the number of candidates willing to fill them is now coupled with the highest inflation rate in four decades. Employers in all industries – from fast-food restaurants to tech giants – are facing increased pressure to raise salaries and hourly wages.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Noel Parsons: Turning RFPs into opportunity

Your access to unlimited BenefitsPRO.com content isn’t changing. Critical BenefitsPRO.com information including cutting edge post-reform success strategies, access to educational webcasts and videos, resources from industry leaders, and informative Newsletters. Exclusive discounts on ALM, BenefitsPRO magazine and BenefitsPRO.com events. Access to other award-winning ALM websites including ThinkAdvisor.com and Law.com.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Employees may disagree on the types of financial advice they need -- but they want it

Whether it’s pre-, post- or during COVID, American employees have expectations about the financial benefits they are looking for from employers. Logica Research’s survey, The Future of Money Study, which interviewed 1,000 adults, shows that Americans are very deliberate and have expectations about their financial futures, and how employers and financial institutions can help.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

How omicron is impacting workplace well-being and what leaders can do

For those of us in the profession of managing people, navigating the ever-changing pandemic landscape these past two years has proven to be a tremendous challenge. Just when we put the final touches on a plan to get employees back into the office or working effectively using a hybrid model, another virus variant emerges and disrupts our best-laid plans.
HEALTH
benefitspro.com

The case for continued remote work: Lessons from a transition

It’s no surprise that the pandemic has changed the way we work, and its impact will be felt for decades to come. Covid has been devastating in many ways worldwide. Yet throughout covid, we have witnessed people go above and beyond to help their communities, employees helping employees, and employees supporting each other. We saw companies show compassion for their people over their bottom line. Most importantly, companies proved that they could continue to operate effectively with a home-based workforce.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
benefitspro.com

Looking back on benefits in 2021 and what's ahead for 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic has focused attention on the importance of healthcare and greater emphasis on being prepared for the unexpected. Therefore, it was not a surprise to learn that more people put away money for future medical expenses last year—50 percent versus 41 percent in 2020, according to HSA Bank’s 2021 Health and Wealth Index. The pandemic has disrupted every aspect of American life and highlighted how critical it is to save for future healthcare needs. As the world edges closer towards “normalcy,” Health Saving Accounts (HSAs) as well as an array of other benefits will continue to play an important role in employees’ financial goals and savings.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

ESG challenges: talent shortage and lack of consistent standards

Just as awareness and support is accelerating for environmental, social, governance (ESG) investing, with retirement systems worldwide such as the Canadian pension system attracting attention for their strategies, an issue has arisen – a shortage of financial professionals with sustainable finance skills. Pension funds and investment managers are among...
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Helping workers save: Employers can take small steps as lawmakers consider big ones

The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, or Secure Act 2.0, stalled last year, but stands to get a new life in 2022. The bipartisan bill to make it easier for Americans to save in retirement plans has very strong support on both sides of the aisle, and industry watchers are optimistic that its major provisions will get passed, either as a stand-alone bill or part of broader legislation.
