ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Fortitude Gold Delivers Record Annual Gold Production Beating Increased 2021 Outlook,Provides 2022 Production Outlook

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced preliminary 2021 year-end and fourth quarter production results. The Company produced a record annual 46,459 gold ounces in 2021, including 8,866 gold ounces during the fourth quarter. The Company's original 2021 annual production...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to Covid. "I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Nevada State
Colorado Springs, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Gold Production#Gold Reserve#Gold Mine#Fortitude Gold Corp#Otcqb#Ftco#Company#Fortitude Gold
Fox News

Meat Loaf once claimed Prince Andrew ‘tried to push me’ over Sarah Ferguson: ‘The queen hates me’

Meat Loaf once alleged he got into a royal rumble with Prince Andrew. The rock superstar, known for his tracks "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," passed away at age 74. The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday, according to a family statement provided by longtime agent Michael Greene.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy