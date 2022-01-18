Zynex boosts profitability outlook: Q4 Prelim

Hydrofarm grew at a CAGR of 33% from FY17 to FY22, reaching a breakeven point in FY21. Hydrofarm (HYFM) is a US-based company, one of the leaders at a national level in the distribution and manufacturing of chemicals and equipment used in controlled environment agriculture (CEA). Under its many brands, the company sells nutrients and controlled-growth chemicals, as well as LED lighting and infrastructure to enhance and create a personal indoor growing facility. The use of this kind of cultivation is steadily increasing as more and more people demand all-natural products, not treated with pesticides. Furthermore, the use of CEA allows users to control the temperature and to produce fruits and vegetables closer to their place of consumption, reducing spoilage and saving on transportation costs and emissions. In recent years, an ever-increasing reduction in the cost of operating a hydroponic crop has allowed the industry to grow and to improve marginality. The market is currently worth $50 billion, and is expected to approach $100 billion by 2030.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO