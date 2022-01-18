Career development: Getting Gen Z employees off on the right foot during a pandemic

Many employers introduced flexible work locations and hours, enhanced mental health benefits, broader access to virtual care, and new voluntary benefits programs as a result of the pandemic. While these are positive—albeit necessary—changes, employers must do more to show that they truly prioritize and support their employees’ physical, mental, and financial wellbeing if they expect to retain and attract talent during the “Great Resignation.” Depending on which study you read, upwards of 55% of employees plan to change jobs as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to note, then, that when choosing between a high-paying job and a lower-paying job with quality health benefits, 88% of employees would consider the lower-paying job.
