ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Career development: Getting Gen Z employees off on the right foot during a pandemic

By Emily Payne
benefitspro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID pandemic dealt a fatal blow to the traditional view of the 9-5 office job....

www.benefitspro.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Only 9% of Teens Getting Enough Physical Activity During the COVID Pandemic

Declines in physical activity linked to poorer mental health, higher stress. For the new year, parents might want to resolve to get more exercise – and bring their teenage children along. A new national study finds that only 9% of teens met the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity per day during the pandemic – a decline from 16% pre-pandemic.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Covid#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Forbes

Community Is In: How To Create Brand Advocacy Among Gen Z And Millennials

CEO of Sid Lee USA, a creative company, applying storytelling, design and technology to build customer experiences that matter. The next wave of marketing transformation is upon us. It is tempting for leaders to squarely look at performance marketing as a panacea for modern marketing, but it is essential to remember that third-party cookie data is inching toward disappearing. While I don't believe cookies will ever go away entirely, it’s worth considering an alternative strategy to drive reach and audience engagement in digital marketing. Marketing with communities means you can tap into their network effects and connect with consumers on a deeper emotional level to drive action and advocacy for your brand.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

How to get your employees to stay when they’ve got one foot out the door

A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November, showing that the Great Resignation is not slowing down. The current omicron surge has just added to the universal instability everyone everywhere is feeling. Everything is up in the air—from matters at work to those in our personal lives. To put it simply, it’s overwhelming. The continued tsunami of turnover has leaders in a constant state of uncertainty about their workforce. Are your people about to quit? And what can you do about it?
ECONOMY
The Washington Informer

COVID Spike Has After-School Programs Demanding Better Collaboration with Partners

As District public and public charter schools continue to solidify COVID-19 mitigation strategies in the new year, several out-of-schooltime partners continue to demand that school leaders maintain communication and transparency about cases to ensure the safety of volunteers that conduct after-school programming. The post COVID Spike Has After-School Programs Demanding Better Collaboration with Partners appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
benefitspro.com

Employers relaxing COVID safety measures amid Omicron surge, labor shortages

Strapped for workers amid the omicron surge, some employers, especially in the battered health care sector, are trying to cope by relaxing COVID-19 safety measures—with some bringing employees back to work even if they test positive for the virus. Those moves—fueled by new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Why employers must rethink benefits strategies if they want to win the war for talent

Many employers introduced flexible work locations and hours, enhanced mental health benefits, broader access to virtual care, and new voluntary benefits programs as a result of the pandemic. While these are positive—albeit necessary—changes, employers must do more to show that they truly prioritize and support their employees’ physical, mental, and financial wellbeing if they expect to retain and attract talent during the “Great Resignation.” Depending on which study you read, upwards of 55% of employees plan to change jobs as a result of the pandemic. It’s important to note, then, that when choosing between a high-paying job and a lower-paying job with quality health benefits, 88% of employees would consider the lower-paying job.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

COVID-driven issues worry CEOs, with inflation, labor shortages topping the list

Inflation is second only to labor shortages on the list of top concerns for U.S. CEOs, a new report has found. The C-Suite Outlook 2022 report, published by the Conference Board, surveyed more than 1,600 C-suite executives on a range of concerns and plans for growth. The survey included US executives as well as global business leaders, primarily from four regions: North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

How omicron is impacting workplace well-being and what leaders can do

For those of us in the profession of managing people, navigating the ever-changing pandemic landscape these past two years has proven to be a tremendous challenge. Just when we put the final touches on a plan to get employees back into the office or working effectively using a hybrid model, another virus variant emerges and disrupts our best-laid plans.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

6 ways Gen Z interacts differently with the healthcare system

Compared with older generations, members of Generation Z were more likely to report feeling emotionally distressed during the COVID-19 pandemic but less likely to seek help for their behavioral health challenges, according to a report by management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. The report, released Jan. 14, examined consumer surveys...
MENTAL HEALTH
benefitspro.com

The case for continued remote work: Lessons from a transition

It’s no surprise that the pandemic has changed the way we work, and its impact will be felt for decades to come. Covid has been devastating in many ways worldwide. Yet throughout covid, we have witnessed people go above and beyond to help their communities, employees helping employees, and employees supporting each other. We saw companies show compassion for their people over their bottom line. Most importantly, companies proved that they could continue to operate effectively with a home-based workforce.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
benefitspro.com

Telehealth providers eyeing greater risk, greater returns

Several telehealth companies are negotiating potentially high-risk, high-reward contracts that give them a larger stake in patient care. These payment systems reward them for keeping patients’ costs low and penalize them for overspending. For example, they could cover the full cost of care upfront and pocket the savings or attempt to drive down costs and share the savings later. These types of contracts, which are a departure from traditional fee-for-service, reflect the need to find novel ways to get paid for a range of telehealth offerings that don’t fit traditional billing models, such as in-app messaging and automated reminders to check vital signs.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy