Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Reports 4.06% and 1.60% Copper in Grab Samples and Identifies New Target West of Gilbert Lake at its Knife Lake Project, Saskatchewan
CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ROCK)(OTCQB:RRRLF)(FRA:RR0) ('Rockridge') has released further sampling and prospecting results from the 2021 exploration program at the Knife Lake Copper VMS Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the 'Knife Lake...www.dallassun.com
