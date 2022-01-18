ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Guardforce AI Announces Pricing of $10.3 Million Private Placement

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ('Guardforce AI' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:GFAI) (NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $10.3 million worth of its ordinary shares and...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Renovare Environmental to raise of $1.3M in a private placement

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement of its shares and warrants with institutional investors for gross proceeds of $1.3M. The Company has agreed to sell 2,141,667 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 2,141,667 shares of common stock. The warrants will...
RENO, NV
Seekingalpha.com

Grindrod Shipping, ClearSign Technologies, Guardforce AI among top industrial movers

Drybulk shipping investors are desperate to save their remaining gains today. Particularly Grindrod held up really well in recent weeks but is finally succumbin to selling pressure today. Lots of downside should the BDI make fresh 12-month lows over the next couple of weeks. Fundamentally, no reason to worry as the company is likely to remain profitable even at current rates.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Guardforce Ai Announces#Guardforce Ai Co#Gfai#Company#Ef Hutton#Benchmark Investments#Llc#Securitie
dallassun.com

Ximen Mining Arranges Strategic Investment $2,500,000 Private Placement at a 40% Premium

VANCOUER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') is pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 8,893,635 charity flow-through shares are priced at $0.285 per share with total gross proceeds of $2,534,686, a 42.5% premium to Ximen's current share price.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore-based Facet Wealth raises $100 million in funding

Facet Wealth, a Baltimore-based financial services technology firm targeting underserved households, announced Wednesday that it raised $100 million in funding. The series C funding was led by Durable Capital Partners, with participation from Warburg Pincus, a previous investor, TeleSoft Partners and Green Cow Venture Capital. The company’s certified financial planners use proprietary ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Seeking Alpha

Orea to raise $500K in private placement offering

Orea Mining (OTCQX:OREAF +4.8%) announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$500K. The offer is for up to 4.17M units at C$0.12/unit; each unit consists of one share and a half warrant wherein the warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at C$0.18 for 18 months from closing date.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Sparta Announces Extension of Non-brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Further to a December 3rd, 2021 news release regarding the closing of the 1st tranche, Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV:SAY) (the 'Corporation' or 'Sparta') is pleased to announce that they will be extending the closing of their previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of unsecured convertible debentures ('Debentures') for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. The net proceeds of the Debenture issuance will be used by the Corporation as a commercial loan to SBL Testing Technologies (USA) Inc. ('SBL') to fund the marketing efforts in the North American and Caribbean markets for the much needed testing programs, including traceable workplace rapid-testing for its network of North American industrial and commercial clients. This announcement comes as international discussion continues about how rapid-testing for SARS-CoV-2, for both the unvaccinated and vaccinated, may help free society from the lingering health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Yo Eleven Gaming Announces the Closing of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Binding LOI with Sparlay, LLC.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Yo Eleven Gaming Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Yo Eleven'). Further to the Company's December 3rd, 2021 news release, the Company is pleased to announce that on January 10th, 2022 the non-brokered private placement for total proceeds of $132,000 through the issuance of 6,600,000 units of the Company at the price of $0.02 per unit (the 'Financing') has closed. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three years.
GAMBLING
pulse2.com

Guardforce AI Stock (GFAI): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) – an integrated security solutions provider – increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Guardforce AI announcing the planned expansion of its Robotics as a Service (RaaS) offering with the proposed acquisition of Shenzhen Keweien Robot Service Co., Ltd (SZ) and Guangzhou Kewei Robot Technology Co., Ltd (GZ). This proposed acquisition is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2022.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Pelangio Exploration Increases Size of Previously Announced Private Placement up to $780,063

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that due to additional demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of ('Units') from aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$625,000 to aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$780,063 (the 'Private Placement'). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one quarter of a Common Share purchase warrant ('Warrant'). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.15 for one year. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue an aggregate of up to 7,800,630 shares at a price of $0.10 per common share to raise gross proceeds of up to $780,063. For additional details of the Private Placement, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 22, 2021.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

CNS Pharmaceuticals Closes on $11.5M Private Placement

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, has closed on its previously announced private placement. The company announced that the placement was comprised of 12,105,264 shares of common stock (or prefunded warrants) and warrants at a purchase at $0.95 per share or warrant. The placement was valued at approximately $11.5 million gross proceeds for CNSP, which plans to use the funds for clinical trials and preclinical programs as well as other R&D efforts and general corporate purposes. The placement was not a public offering and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, noted the company, which also stated that it will file an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) covering the resale of the shares of common stock issued to the investors in the next 15 days.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hollywood Reporter

Nas, Google, Andreessen Horowitz Invest in African Mobile Games Publisher Carry1st in $20M Round

African mobile games publisher Carry1st has raised $20 million in a financing round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from such big names as Nas, Google and Riot Games. As part of Andreessen Horowitz’s first investment in a company headquartered in Africa, partners David Haber and Jonathan Lai will join the board of Cape Town, South Africa-based Carry1st, whose games include SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off from studio Tilting Point. Game developer Sky Mavis, play-to-earn gaming guild Yield Guild Games, investment firm Avenir and the founders of Chipper Cash also participated in the capital injection. “In addition, investors from Carry1st’s May...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy