Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Elektros Signs Letter of Intent to Merge with EV Rent A Car LLC

WEED is exploring possibility of building out our 43 acre Sugar Hill Golf Course in Westfield, NY into:. The 4 Winds Luxury Condos & Villas Resort- Cannabis friendly!. TUSCON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / WEED, Inc. (OTCQB:BUDZ) ('WEED' or the 'Company'), a cannabis and hemp bioresearch company based in the USA, announced in December that it completed the purchase of the Sugar Hill Golf Course in Westfield, New York making the Final Payment of ~$250,000 including all back taxes owed. The property was appraised by an independent appraisal company for $1.9 million January 27th. 2018. WEED plans to move forward, preparing filings for licenses in Hemp and eventually high THC research when funds are available, for strain identification, cultivation, processing & manufacture of compounds to assist in clinical trials & product development in Israel, Australia and USA.

