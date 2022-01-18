ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Elektros Signs Letter of Intent to Merge with EV Rent A Car LLC

 3 days ago

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), the world's first all-electric vehicle rental company, is pleased to announce that the company has signed a Letter of Intent to merge with EV Rent A Car LLC. This merge sets milestones in the era of electric mobility and paves the way to revolutionize sustainability in the automotive...

