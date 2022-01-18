ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Global Retirement Technology Provider Smart Partners with Finhabits, a Leading Money App for the Latino Community

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Partnership to enable access to retirement solutions for millions currently not participating in the retirement market. NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Smart, a leading global retirement technology provider, announced a partnership with Finhabits, a market-leading fintech company making financial services more inclusive in the US through bilingual...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union Review: Easy, Affordable Banking Options for All Ages

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Bank-Fund Staff Federal Credit Union specializes in serving the unbanked portions of the population, as well as those with poor credit or no credit history. But its offerings, which include low-fee and no-fee checking, accounts for children, teens and young adults and a variety of savings vehicles, are designed for anyone looking for easy, convenient, low-cost banking.
CREDITS & LOANS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Gérard Basset Foundation Announces Funding Grants to 14 Institutional & Community Partners Globally

Having raised over £1,200,000 at the Golden Vines Awards Ceremony & Dinner and related auctions, held at Annabel’s Private Members Club on 7 October 2021, the Trustees of the Gérard Basset Foundation have awarded funding grants to 14 institutional and community partners to fund diversity & inclusivity wine education programmes globally. These grants are in addition to the headline Golden Vines Diversity Scholarships, worth £55,000 each, and awarded to Angela Scott DipWSET and Dr Erna Blancquaert in October, as well as the Golden Vines Master of Wine & Master Sommelier Scholarships, worth £12,500 each and awarded to Mags Jango DipWSET and Winnie Toh.
CHARITIES
Axios

Technology to help Latinos with disabilities

Quality of life for U.S. Latinos who have a disability tends to be worse than for other demographics, spurring efforts to develop new technologies that could help. Why it matters: One in six Latino adults in the U.S. has a disability. As the Hispanic population grows, more people could be in need of support.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

FTAG Ventures Lead S$6 Million round for Leading Livestreaming Solutions Provider BeLive Technology

FTAG Ventures has led a bridge funding round for a company that wants to reshape livestreaming through deep learning AI integration and advanced analytics capabilities. The venture builder spearheaded a S$6 million bridge funding round for BeLive Technology, a Singapore-based company aiming to expand its presence globally by establishing partnerships with e-commerce giants, apps and brands.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
The Associated Press

Sensata Technologies’ New Smart-Tactor Contactors Provide Critical Data to Improve System Performance

SWINDON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), today announced the availability of the new GXC and MXC series of Smart-Tactor™ contactors with CAN bus communication which provide valuable data for improved system performance, reliability, and diagnostics in military, battery system, energy storage, commercial vehicle and industrial applications. This...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Priority Technology Holdings partners with the Brink’s Company to provide comprehensive merchant payments offering

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) partners with The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to combine Priority’s credit and debit card processing capabilities with Brink’s new digital cash payment solution, called BLUbeem by Brink’s. More than 250,000 merchants using Priority’s payment infrastructure will now have the ability to utilize Brink's...
BUSINESS
southeastagnet.com

Smart Technology Cuts Spray Costs

As they battle HLB, growers must control costs wherever possible, including by applying pesticides and fertilizer more efficiently. With that in mind, Yiannis Ampatzidis is engaging artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a low-cost, smart tree-crop sprayer that can automatically detect citrus trees, calculate their height and leaf density, and count fruit. That way, growers target their spray more efficiently, so it lands on trees and leaves and reduces chemical use by about 30% compared to traditional spray methods.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Latinos#The Latino Community#Americans#Recordkeepers
expressnews.com

San Antonio and Dallas firms partnering to provide technology apprenticeship program

San Antonio-based New Apprenticeship has partnered with Dallas-based information technology service management firm Exterprise to launch a program aiming to train and place more than 500 technology workers by the end of the year. It’s geared toward “nontraditional” workers with high school or community college degrees, said Brad Voeller, CEO...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Benzinga

Pond Technologies Provides Business Updates — Commercialization Success, Exclusive Global Partnerships and More

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: POND); (OTCQB: PNDHF); (FSE: 4OO) provided a business update, including its opportunity pipeline and highlights surrounding the continued momentum being experienced across the organization. Opportunity...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Rackspace Technology partners with Digivante in EMEA

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) has partnered with Digivante, which provides digital performance analysis, and continuous website and application testing services, to deliver Artificial Intelligence, or AI-powered application testing for Rackspace Technology customers in EMEA. The company's customers across EMEA will benefit of Digivante’s expertise and technical capabilities, particularly as an increasing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TacoCat Partners With Phantasma to Integrate Smart NFT Technology

Innovative Technology Fortifies the TacoCat Blockchain Ecosystem for Gamers & Player Investors. The TacoCat Company, Inc. (TCT) a utility token bringing crypto mainstream, is proud to announce their partnership with leading technology solution provider Phantasma (Luminography, LDA) to facilitate the integration of Smart NFT technology into the TacoCat digital card collectible crypto game, Wildcard.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
thepaypers.com

Mobai partners with Keesing Technologies

Mobai and Keesing Technologies have teamed up to prevent identity fraud and improve KYC processes by launching frictionless end-to-end identity verification. The partnership adds face verification technology to an identity verification platform, providing a secure and trusted means of customer screening and onboarding for both on-site and remote settings. The...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AgileThought, a Global Provider of Digital Transformation Services, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer

AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought”), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, announced that it has made two key leadership appointments that will help position the business for continued sustained growth. Kevin Johnston, who brings over 30 years of experience in technology and business development, was named Chief Operating Officer and Alejandro Manzocchi, a veteran IT and software development executive, was named Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

SMART Global Holdings - Global Growth In A Variety Of Innovative Technologies

SGH reported record revenue and the 7th consecutive quarter of year over year growth on January 4. SMART Global Holdings (SGH) is powering long-term growth by investing in the people and the research to design and produce advanced technology solutions. Their diverse, growing family of businesses design and deliver technologies that enhance and support the technology needs of an increasingly global economy. From memory chips to LEDs and high-performance computing chips to wireless and embedded technologies, the company offers a wide assortment of innovative solutions to a variety of different industries around the world.
MARKETS
Lumia UK

Microsoft donation to the Smithsonian Latino Center celebrates and supports community history and culture

Today, Microsoft is honored to announce a $1 million donation to the Smithsonian Latino Center to support the new National Museum of the American Latino and the development of the Molina Family Latino Gallery. The National Museum of the American Latino is the Smithsonian’s first museum space dedicated to celebrating the U.S. Hispanic and Latinx community experience. While the larger museum is being built, our contributions will support the development of the Molina Family Latino Gallery in the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
MUSEUMS
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy