Global Retirement Technology Provider Smart Partners with Finhabits, a Leading Money App for the Latino Community

Today, Microsoft is honored to announce a $1 million donation to the Smithsonian Latino Center to support the new National Museum of the American Latino and the development of the Molina Family Latino Gallery. The National Museum of the American Latino is the Smithsonian’s first museum space dedicated to celebrating the U.S. Hispanic and Latinx community experience. While the larger museum is being built, our contributions will support the development of the Molina Family Latino Gallery in the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

MUSEUMS ・ 2 DAYS AGO