ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

COVID-driven issues worry CEOs, with inflation, labor shortages topping the list

By Scott Wooldridge
benefitspro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation is second only to labor shortages on the list of top concerns for U.S....

www.benefitspro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Inflation is a Top Concern for Global CEOs — and Many See it Lasting Through 2023

Among the many concerns for global CEOs right now, inflation is topping the list. And according to many executives, these pressures are not going away any time soon. Inflation was the second highest business concern reported among global CEOs behind COVID-19 disruptions, according to a survey of CEOs around the world highlighted in the C-Suite Outlook 2022 report from Conference Board, a business research group. Labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer behavior also ranked among the top concerns for business leaders. According to a majority of CEOs, inflationary pressures will last at least through 2022, and perhaps beyond. 31%...
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Is there a link between long COVID and the U.S. labor shortage?

“Long COVID” is one of those terms that gets lost in the conversation about COVID-19 patients. — a fact that The Brookings Institution acknowledges in a recent report linking a range of debilitating symptoms in patients to the current labor shortage in the United States. “[W]e know little...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Inflation#Latin America#Europe#The C Suite Outlook#The Conference Board
benefitspro.com

Employers relaxing COVID safety measures amid Omicron surge, labor shortages

Strapped for workers amid the omicron surge, some employers, especially in the battered health care sector, are trying to cope by relaxing COVID-19 safety measures—with some bringing employees back to work even if they test positive for the virus. Those moves—fueled by new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Report Argues ‘Long’ COVID Is Major Contributor To Labor Shortage

A study released Tuesday by the Brookings Institution suggests that long COVID could be keeping more than a million workers out of the workforce. Long COVID could account for over 15% of unfilled jobs in the U.S., Katie Bach, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote in the report released Tuesday. Long COVID is a term used to describe the prolonged effects of COVID-19 that may persist for weeks, months or even years beyond the initial infection, the report said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Automation the ‘only answer’ to labor shortage problem, CEO says

As a record number of Americans are quitting their jobs, the restaurant industry is turning to technology to keep their doors open. "The only answer is automation," GRUBBRR CEO Sam Zietz said on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. "It solves the labor problem." The software company is working to implement its...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy