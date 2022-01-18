14-year-old football player hit by car outside school showing signs of improvement

Kendall Thomas Kendall Thomas is recovering after she was hit by a car.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County student is making progress in her recovery a week after a driver hit her in the crosswalk outside school.

Kendall Thomas’ mother told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that her 14-year-old daughter is now stable.

The crash happened Jan. 12 just after school was dismissed.

Georgia State Patrol said a car was traveling on an access road in the parking lot of the school when the driver hit a girl crossing the street at a crosswalk.

Thomas was heading to football practice when she was hit.

“The students on the other side were yelling, ‘No, Kendall.’ But by the time they yelled no and she stopped, it was too late,” Shauna Thomas said. She added that Kendall’s 11-year-old brother saw everything happen in front of him.

Kendall suffered a brain injury and had two surgeries.

“She’s short but strong and powerful. And she’s always been a fighter, you know,” Shauna Thomas said.

Kendall’s mother is asking for prayers or a moment of silence for 43 secs today at 3:50 p.m. That’s the time she was injured one week ago and her football jersey is No. 43.

A GoFundMe account has raised over $64,000 so far to help with medical expenses.

©2022 Cox Media Group