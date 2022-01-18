ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI/ML in 2022: More Real-World Deployments, Focus On AI Ethics and Blockchain Hopes

Prominent industry experts share their predictions for the year ahead. VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are maturing from tech world's favorite buzzwords to indispensable solutions for real-world problems. What to expect in terms of their development in 2022? Renowned industry...

morningbrew.com

Seven AI ethics experts predict 2022’s opportunities and challenges for the field

Just over one year ago, corporate AI ethics became a regular headline issue for the first time. In December 2020, Google had fired Timnit Gebru—one of its top AI ethics researchers—and in February 2021, it would terminate her ethics team co-lead, Margaret Mitchell. Though Google disputes their version of events, the terminations helped push some of the field’s formerly niche debates to the forefront of the tech world.
CBS Austin

Greencoin AI's revolutionary "Burn-to-Earn" Blockchain-powered fitness program

The 2022 aggregate value of all digital currencies was $2.25 trillion, according to coinmarketcap.com. That's up a cool 191% from the beginning of 2021. Trending Greencoin AI announced the listing of its GRC coin on the global crypto exchange platform Coinsbit, P2PB2B, and LBank. You get your health and fitness while earning crypto as you work out. Greencoin AI’s revolutionary, “Burn-to-Earn” Blockchain-powered fitness program offers mental and financial fitness while helping to heal the environment. Greencoin AI mining will not only be powered by green renewable energy but an untapped source in human energy. The lineup of “smart” fitness equipment, converts energy from physical exercise into cryptocurrency. It’s expected to include a stationary bike, treadmill, that tracks physical activity and rewards workouts with GRC coins right into your GWallet. Become a collector and learn more at www.greencoin.ai.
Phys.org

How COVID broke supply chains, and how AI and blockchain could fix them

When the coronavirus crisis erupted in 2020, it became apparent that the medical emergency was accompanied by severe shortages, especially in some medical devices. The pattern was first observed for ventilators: demand spiked everywhere and the supply chain was disrupted. This was because production of the devices spanned multiple countries, with each part dependent on other parts manufactured in different locations. The longer the chain and the more complex the dependence, the greater the exposure of any point to the disruption of another one, and to mandated shutdowns.
freightwaves.com

Warehouse executives: We need more information on AI to truly benefit

Artificial intelligence was supposed to usher in a new era of efficiency and cost savings for warehouse and fulfillment operations, but despite its great promise – and high interest among executives – it is failing to deliver. A recent report from Lucas Systems, which provides AI software for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Data Science#Ai Ml#Vilnius#University College London#Healthcare#Blockchain
aithority.com

CEVA Redefines High Performance AI/ML Processing For Edge AI And Edge Compute Devices With Its NeuPro-M Heterogeneous And Secure Processor Architecture

– 3rd generation NeuPro AI/ML architecture offers scalable performance of 20 to 1,200 TOPS at SoC and Chiplet levels, lowers memory bandwidth by 6X. – Targets broad use of AI/ML in automotive, industrial, 5G networks and handsets, surveillance cameras, and Edge Compute. CEVA, Inc the leading licensor of wireless connectivity...
helpnetsecurity.com

Sensory enables customers to control how their AI solutions are deployed

Sensory announces the beta release of SensoryCloud.ai, a complete AI as a Service platform designed for processing voice and vision AI workloads in the cloud. Leveraging Sensory’s decades of experience with voice and vision AI, the SensoryCloud platform is launched with AI services such as Speech to Text, Sound Identification, Wake Word Verification, Face Verification, and Speaker Identification. Additional services and updates will be offered throughout the year.
ZDNet

LG Electronics joins IBM Quantum Network to research AI, IoT, and more

IBM announced Monday that LG Electronics is joining the Quantum Network. The two companies will work to explore how quantum computing can be used for a variety of applications, ranging from IoT and data to AI and robotics. The three-year deal will give LG Electronics access to IBM's quantum computing...
VentureBeat

Observability: How AI will enhance the world of monitoring and management

The more the enterprise transitions from a mere digital organization to a fully intelligent one, the more data executives will come to realize that traditional monitoring and management of complex systems and processes is not enough. What’s needed is a new, more expansive form of oversight – which lately has...
The Independent

Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after huge scientific breakthrough

Quantum computers could finally be made at large scale after a number of major breakthroughs, the scientists behind them have announced.The new research shows that it is possible to make robust and reliable silicon-based quantum computers, that would be compatible with the existing manufacturing technology we have.Three separate papers in Nature together show that such silicon-based quantum processors are dependable and efficient enough that they could be made and used in the real world.Each of the three papers show quantum computers that are more than 99.9 per cent error free, far above the 99 per cent threshold considered as the...
InformationWeek

AI and Data This Year: Bigger, Bolder, and Business-Focused

When “The Matrix” movie first aired in 1999, it showed us an extreme version of artificial intelligence and the power of data that in many ways seemed impossible. More than 20 years later, the latest installment has been released into a world where the perception and adoption of AI and data has drastically changed.
progressivegrocer.com

Ensure Continued Success With AI Automation: 3 Essential Areas of Focus

The adoption of AI has been rapidly increasing across numerous industries. The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a need to automate core business processes today. Even as we begin to come out the other side of the pandemic, the momentum of AI adoption has not slowed and has only continued to increase. Now, the retail industry is set to lead the charge in AI adoption – with retail even set to overtake banking in AI investment, according to a recent article from the Wall Street Journal.
The Daily Collegian

Have an idea to change the world? Submit it in the Nittany AI Challenge

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa — Penn State students from all Commonwealth Campuses and Penn State World Campus are invited to form a team and submit ideas about how to improve the world using the power of artificial intelligence by entering the 2022 Nittany AI Challenge. The competition is open to students in any major and experience level. The teams chosen will compete for a prize pool of $50,000.
techgig.com

Data science, AI/ML & cloud computing most in-demand skills in 2022: Report

The need for skilling and upskilling reached a new high amid the pandemic and in 2022, big data analytics, along with AI/ML, are forecast to be most in-demand skills in India, a new report showed on Monday. With rapid tech adoption across industries and entirely tech-enabled sectors such as IT...
inforisktoday.com

Cybersecurity in Today's World: The Role of AI

Cybersecurity in today's world is no longer primarily about the implementation of products or solutions. It is more about the analysis of behavior and the ecosystem. As insider threats are now more common than external threats, understanding human behavior and being able to predict its consequences can help security teams take a proactive approach to preventing cyberattacks from occurring.
VentureBeat

5 ways AI and ML will improve cybersecurity in 2022

Cyberattacks are happening faster, targeting multiple threat surfaces simultaneously using a broad range of techniques to evade detection and access valuable data. A favorite attack strategy of bad actors is to use various social engineering, phishing, ransomware, and malware techniques to gain privileged access credentials to bypass Identity Access Management (IAM) and Privileged Access Management (PAM) systems.
Seekingalpha.com

Tonner-One World acquires Lithuanian AI-powered platform Cryptopro

Tonner-One World (OTCPK:TONR +16.3%) acquires Cryptopro, a Lithuania-based AI-powered cryptocurrency investment management platform. In a control-stake acquisition, TONR bought 60% control of Cryptopro.to. The current management of Cryptopro, who controls 40% of the firm, will continue to manage, grow and build the business in Lithuania. “We’re aggressively seeking opportunities in...
aithority.com

Cogniteam Nimbus Supports Cloud-Enabled Robot Deployment Powered By NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform

Cogniteam integrates NVIDIA Isaac GEMs into Nimbus, streamlining robotics from. development to deployment leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson platform. Cogniteam announced it is supporting the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform into its cloud- based robotics development and deployment platform, allowing cloud-enabled deployments to. use NVIDIA technology for the first time. More...
dataversity.net

2022 Predictions: Databases, AI, Chaos Engineering, and More

As we get started with 2022, organizations continue to leverage new strategies and technologies to maximize the value they get from data. These emerging trends will play a major role in shaping how enterprises use and harness data this year and beyond. Read on for our predictions regarding databases, AI, chaos engineering, and more.
TechNewsWorld

More Than One in Three Firms Burned by AI Bias

Fuel Your Pipeline. Close More Deals. Our full-service marketing programs deliver sales-ready leads. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee! Learn more. Bias in AI systems can result in significant losses to companies, according to a new survey by an enterprise AI company. More than one in three companies (36 percent) revealed they had...
