Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in the same day

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A police officer in St. Petersburg, Florida, had an interesting day in the field over the weekend when she rescued a monkey and dog during the same shift.

According to a tweet from the St. Pete Police on Sunday, the officer first found the dog wandering on a local street.

The pooch got to ride in the back of the officer’s cruiser before he was sent to the St. Petersburg Animal Hospital. A few hours later, officers said he was reunited with his owner.

Deputy captures video of Tornado blowing through southwest Florida

Later in the day, photos show the same officer rescuing a little monkey that had been injured.

“Lil guy probably had a run in with a dog and was so scared!” a second St. Pete Police tweet read . “We turned him over to @MyFWC.”

The monkey’s owner had not been located as of Sunday.

Ton of pot found in shipment of food at Michigan border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers attempted to sneak over a ton of marijuana into the U.S. in a shipment of food items at the northern border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer found the pot in a trailer on Thursday at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan. During a secondary inspection […]
