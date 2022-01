FinWise Bancorp is a small $338 million asset bank. You are going to hear about more and more small banks partnering with fintech companies. The goal of these partnerships is for banks to reach new borrowers outside of their current geographic footprints that they wouldn't normally be able to reach with their small marketing budgets. The fintech companies bring the technological capabilities and branch-light strategy to draw from a national consumer base, while the banks serve as the funding sources that these fintechs need for originations and in some cases the back-end infrastructure to actually originate the loans in a regulatory-compliant manner.

