Two weeks ago, I wrote an article on Kitco titled "buy the dip," where we recommended clients to position in Gold at $1785/oz and $22/oz in Silver. The premise was simple, the market at that time was pricing in peak hawkishness in treasury yields, with some analysts and banking executives calling for four, five, or even six rate hikes in 2022. They call it "the some of all Fed Fears" with the battle against inflation. The Fed doesn't realize that raising rates will not solve their inflation problems. If you view food, housing, and energy prices from a commodity trader's perspective, it is easy to see the problems go beyond the Fed.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO