Irvine, CA—Industry veteran Shaheen Majeed is the new CEO of three key subsidiaries of BGG World (BGG). Majeed assumed the role of CEO of BGG’s HB Natural Ingredients USA1 (HBNI) subsidiary on January 1, and will assume the positions of CEO of BGG Americas2 and Algae Health Sciences3 (AHS) upon the retirement of current CEO Bob Capelli on March 1, 2022. Majeed comes to BGG after spending 25 years with supplement ingredient supplier Sabinsa, where he held a variety of positions including roles in sales, supply chain, and global marketing, culminating in the position of worldwide President for the last four years.

IRVINE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO