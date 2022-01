Kraft Heinz Co. said late Friday it has appointed Andre Maciel as its chief financial officer, effective March 2. Maciel will succeed Paulo Basilio, who will step down on March 1, the company said. Basilio will remain with the company as a strategic adviser through August. Shares of Kraft Heinz were off around 0.1% in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day down 0.2%.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO