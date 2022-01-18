Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in the U.S. for 2021, new Pokemon milestone

The month of December is an especially important time for the games industry as it is clearly the month where the most money is generated due to festive shoppers and consumers receiving gifts cards and cash to spend on their games consoles, etc. We now have the European Nintendo Switch eShop charts for December 2021 and it turns out that the best-selling digital game on Switch was the return to form that is Mario Party Superstars, which would have been the perfect game for Christmas family get togethers. The latest Mario Party game for Switch was closely followed by the latest Pokemon game, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond. You can check out the full European top ten chart down below.

FIFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO