When Audrey's first owner passed away, she was so distraught that she pulled out her feathers. One day, the owner's wife met Misha, and Audrey fell in love with him immediately. The owner's wife could see they had a special bond and asked Misha to take Audrey in. As Audrey warmed up to her new parents, they discovered that she LOVES to dance!

ANIMALS ・ 7 HOURS AGO