ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida police officer rescues monkey, dog in the same day

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saiCV_0doiBzfm00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A police officer in St. Petersburg, Florida, had an interesting day in the field over the weekend when she rescued a monkey and dog during the same shift.

According to a tweet from the St. Pete Police on Sunday, the officer first found the dog wandering on a local street.

The pooch got to ride in the back of the officer’s cruiser before he was sent to the St. Petersburg Animal Hospital. A few hours later, officers said he was reunited with his owner.

What you need to know about free at home COVID-19 tests

Later in the day, photos show the same officer rescuing a little monkey that had been injured.

“Lil guy probably had a run in with a dog and was so scared!” a second St. Pete Police tweet read . “We turned him over to @MyFWC.”

The monkey’s owner had not been located as of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Driver charged in deadly Homewood hit & run

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested after he allegedly killed a 38-year-old in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. According to the Homewood Police Department, 30-year-old Bernard Kartez Harris reportedly was the driver of the silver Dodge Charger that struck and killed 38-year-old Emery Jherrille Barnes Wednesday near a Homewood bus stop. […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS 42

2 Nigerian men sentenced to prison in ‘romance scam’ case in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two Nigerian men living in New Jersey were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to laundering money stolen in an online “romance scam” and other schemes though unwitting businesses, including one in Alabama, authorities said Friday. Paulinus Ebhodaghe, 40, of Clementon, New Jersey, was sentenced to almost four years in prison and Ohimai […]
GLASSBORO, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Monkey#Wfla#The St Pete Police#Myfwc#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

CBS 42

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy