The Art of Building 2021 winners revealed

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo photographers have been named winners of the 2021 Art of Building global photo contest, chosen from entrants from over 100 countries. Rahaman Hossain received 20% of the competition's public vote with his photo Life Through History, showing Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, India (above). "This splendid mausoleum was built...

www.bbc.com

globalconstructionreview.com

Art of Building: See the best built environment photos for 2021

Two photographers have each won £1,500 after they took the top prizes in the Chartered Institute of Building’s (CIOB) The Art of Building competition. Russian photographer Mikhail Proskalov scooped the Judges’ Choice prize for his aerial photograph of the cloud-enveloped pinnacle of the Lakhta Centre in St Petersburg, captured using drone technology. Standing at 462m tall, the Lakhta Centre is the tallest building in Russia and Europe.
petapixel.com

The Spectacular Winners of the 2021 Ocean Art Photography Competition

The Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition has revealed its 2021 winners, marking the contest’s 10th anniversary. Although the participants encountered challenges and travel restrictions brought upon by the pandemic, the submitted entries showed a high caliber of craftsmanship. The contest, organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, looks for the...
Time Out Global

Revealed: Time Out London’s 2021 Love Local Awards winners

From beloved boozers to favourite cafés, these are the places Londoners love most. If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Londoners really love their city. In this year’s Love Local Awards, there were a whopping 100,000 votes as you guys championed your favourite places in the capital. All those votes are a celebration of the city’s beloved local restaurants, pubs, bars, cafés, shops, music venues, galleries and theatres – the places that make this city what it is. Now, we can finally reveal the winners…
The Independent

Rare De Heem painting at risk of leaving UK

A temporary export bar has been placed on a rare painting by Dutch artist Jan Davidsz De Heem in a race to find a buyer so it can stay in the country.The painting, A Banquet Still Life, could fetch £6,109,200 as it is one of only four works completed in this size between 1640 and 1643 redefining the still life genre.De Heem, considered one of the most important still life painters in the 17th century, was typically known for smaller paintings, making this monumental work incredibly rare.Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay who imposed the temporary bar on...
PBS NewsHour

555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from outer space shown off in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world. Sotheby’s calls the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to have come from outer space — “The Enigma.” The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
BBC

Tonga volcano: New images reveal scale of damage after tsunami

New pictures have emerged from Tonga, revealing the damage wreaked by tsunami waves triggered by an undersea volcano. They show the Pacific islands blanketed in a layer of volcanic ash, while in coastal areas the waves have torn down trees and ripped buildings apart. Saturday's tsunami left at least three...
The Independent

Rockpool species will struggle to migrate to UK waters as sea temperatures rise

The Channel forms a protective barrier that prevents rockpool species reaching England from Europe researchers say, potentially signalling future problems for biodiversity in our coastal waters.Ecologists from the University of Exeter found the conditions that would allow rockpool wildlife to survive the crossing occur only about once every decade.While invasive species are not usually welcomed, the researchers fear that there will be nothing to replace native creatures pushed to extinction by climate change.The study focused specifically on the tiny crab clibanarius erythropus.Usually found in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and eastern Atlantic it was spotted in the UK...
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
ARTnews

Ousted Museum Director Gets New Perch, Artist Hossein Valamanesh Dies, and More: Morning Links for January 19, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LEADERSHIP UPDATES. Zdenka Badovinac, who was ousted in 2020 as director of the Moderna Galerija in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by the nation’s right-wing government, has been tapped to lead the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art in Croatia, Artforum notes. Meanwhile, Nathalie Bondil, who was fired as director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts by its chairman in 2019, has reached a settlement with its board after bringing a lawsuit alleging unfair dismissal and libel, the Art Newspaper reports. The chair had accused Bondil of fostering a “toxic atmosphere,” which the museum rejected in a statement saying that, while a 2018 audit made recommendations to improve the workplace, she was “not personally the object...
The Independent

UK has around 2,000 ‘Isa millionaires’, figures show

The UK has around 2,000 “Isa millionaires”, sitting on pots worth an average £1,412,000, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures show.Within the total, around 60 investors hold pots amounting to more than £3 million, according to the data obtained by InvestingReviews.co.uk.And about 80 pots were valued at £2 million-plus.InvestingReviews.co.uk released the figures following a series of freedom of information (FOI) requests to HMRC, which gave its most recent data, showing Isa account values in 2019.The average pot in the £3 million-plus bracket was found to be just over £6 million – meaning some savers are likely to be sitting on...
ARTnews

Following a Trail of Ancient Ostrich Beads, Scientists Discover the World’s Oldest Social Network

Scientists have discovered what may be the world’s first social network, a chain of trade and communication that connected ancient humans across southern and eastern Africa some 50,000 years ago. The breakthrough was made possible by a trail of tiny artifacts: beads made of ostrich eggshells, one of the earliest forms of personal adornment. Researchers based in Germany studied more than 1,5000 of these beads unearthed in 31 sites spanning 1,800 miles of the African continent. Analysis of the beads’ shell thickness and diameter found that hunter-gatherers had manufactured them in a “nearly identical” shape and style despite the vast distances...
The Independent

Cathedral visitors to get 3D experience of Christian nativity masterpiece

A 3D recreation of a masterpiece depicting the Christian nativity scene has been installed at Winchester Cathedral to “transport visitors into the world of the painting”.Yurt-like pods have been set up in the north transept of the 11th-century cathedral inside which a digital reproduction of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration Of The Kings will be projected for visitors.The exhibition, Sensing The Unseen: Step Into Gossaert’s Adoration has been produced by London’s National Gallery to create an immersive experience of the oil painting that dates back to 1501-15.A cathedral spokeswoman said: “The exhibition space will house the large facsimile painting, spot lit against...
ARTnews

Eying Demand in China, Christie’s Spreads Marquee Evening Sale Across London and Shanghai

As the art market in Asia continues to boom, Christie’s has reformatted its traditional mid-season London modern and contemporary art evening sales to now include a component in Shanghai. That auction, titled “20/21 Century Shanghai to London” and set for March 1, will start out in the Chinese city before the action turns over to the British capital, where a Surrealist art evening sale will also be held. This is not the first time Christie’s has spread a marquee auction across multiple cities—the house first launched the relay-sale format in 2020 as a response to Covid restrictions. The auction that inaugurated...
decrypt.co

How Art Blocks Is Building for the Future After the Ethereum NFT Boom

Art Blocks is a popular Ethereum generative artwork NFT project. The project has generated more than $1.3 billion worth of trading volume to date. When the NFT market surged to new heights late last summer, Ethereum project Art Blocks saw one of the steepest ascents. The generative artwork project jumped from $11 million in secondary market trading volume in June to $63 million in July—and then $587 million in August.
myeasternshoremd.com

QACPS 2022 MAEA Statewide Art Winner awarded by Dr Saelens

To see documents shown in QACPS Board of Education Meetings visit: http://www.boarddocs.com/mabe/qacps/Board.nsf/Public. Our videos are also available on QACTV - Atlantic Broadband Cable channel 7 and also available at http://qactv.com. Please consider visiting our website: http://qacps.org. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/QACPublicSchools/. Parents visit and take advantage our parent portal: https://powerschool.qacps.k12.md.us/public/home.html.
Art in America

Elvira Dyangani Ose on Increasing Local Engagement and Accessibility

In November 2021, A.i.A. spoke with Elvira Dyangani Ose, director of the Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona (MACBA), which was started as an exhibition series in 1959 by art critic Alexandre Cirici Pellicer and a group of contemporary artists, with the goal of cultivating a collection for the city. It officially opened to the public in 1995. Ose, who grew up in Barcelona, previously helmed the Showroom Gallery in London. Below, she details her plans for local engagement and increased accessibility. In the 1990s, I was a young girl in Barcelona. So when, after years working in London and elsewhere, I...
