Guy Jumps Into Ice Water To Save Deer With Bucket Stuck On Her Head | The Dodo

Albany Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrankie got a call about a deer with her head stuck in...

www.albanyherald.com

homenewshere.com

Tiny Stray Kitten Follows Guy Home And Never Leaves | The Dodo

Jo was out walking his dog when he found a tiny kitten who needed his help, and they've been inseparable ever since!. Keep up with Jo and Leo on Instagram: https://thedo.do/adventurecatleo, and TikTok: https://thedo.do/thekingpalma.
One Green Planet

Man Swims Through Icy Water to Save Deer From Drowning

When not disposed of properly, seemingly harmless trash can pose a danger to unsuspecting animals. We see it time and time again, animals getting their head stuck in pretzel containers, milk cans, tin cans, plastic jugs, plastic containers, glass jars, and more. Some animals are left with their heads stuck...
Ledger-Enquirer

Deer with its head stuck in a trash can lid is spotted in Colorado, photos show

A deer was spotted wandering Colorado with a plastic trash can lid stuck around its neck, photos show. Neighbors in Parker, a town about 25 miles southeast of Denver, recently reported seeing the deer with its head stuck in a piece of plastic, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Friday, Jan. 14.
KHON2

Dipper loves to jump around and flick her head, feet to share her joy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Dipper, a 3-year-old American dwarf rabbit female that loves to share her happiness by jumping around or flicking her head and feet. Dipper is in need of a loving home and space to jump around. According to the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS), rabbits are extremely intelligent creatures. They are always aware […]
CBS Sacramento

‘Hate Seeing Animals Go Through That’: Panicked Pup Finally Rescued After Months Running

VERDI (CBS13) — It looked like a daunting, never-ending task as a frightened puppy lost in the wilderness refused to come to rescuers. First spooked from its owners by a train horn, it would then spend 70 days on a cold snowy hillside near the Verdi-Truckee area. Surrounded by rocks, trails and trees, the skittish puppy was too scared to trust anyone. The eight-month-old German shepherd mix, Via, continuously dodged rescuers until Tahoe PAWS and TLC 4 Furry Friends got involved. “Good samaritans, saints, just amazing individuals who don’t know me, didn’t know our dog,” said Via’s owner, Kelly Humphreys. Humphreys says her...
The Independent

‘He died a hero’: Man jumps into frozen pond trying to save 10-year-old girl who fell through the ice

A man who jumped into a frozen pond has died while the 10-year-old granddaughter he tried to rescue is fighting for her life.Ma’Lyiah White fell through the frozen surface after she chased two of her dogs out onto a pond in Virginia. Her sister younger sister, 8-year-old Bailey Croy, ran home to get help from "Abuelo" Carlos Serafin and "Papa" Bill Croy.The girls’ aunt Amanda Beals said Mr Serafin, 31, instantly put on his slippers, starts running out and followed her into the water. But he got "sucked under" while his husband, Mr Croy, came running down from the house.“Carlos...
Albany Herald

Pretty Leopard Gets Stuck In Tight Spot | The Dodo

Pretty leopard tangled in barbed wire is so lucky these people just showed up 💜. To learn more about these amazing stories, check out Eco-Echo Foundation on Instagram: http://thedo.do/eco_echo_foundation and YouTube: http://thedo.do/animalrescueindia. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with...
Albany Herald

Bird Who Lost Her Owner Loves Dancing With New Dad | The Dodo

When Audrey's first owner passed away, she was so distraught that she pulled out her feathers. One day, the owner's wife met Misha, and Audrey fell in love with him immediately. The owner's wife could see they had a special bond and asked Misha to take Audrey in. As Audrey warmed up to her new parents, they discovered that she LOVES to dance!
