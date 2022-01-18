Guy Jumps Into Ice Water To Save Deer With Bucket Stuck On Her Head | The Dodo

A man who jumped into a frozen pond has died while the 10-year-old granddaughter he tried to rescue is fighting for her life.Ma’Lyiah White fell through the frozen surface after she chased two of her dogs out onto a pond in Virginia. Her sister younger sister, 8-year-old Bailey Croy, ran home to get help from "Abuelo" Carlos Serafin and "Papa" Bill Croy.The girls’ aunt Amanda Beals said Mr Serafin, 31, instantly put on his slippers, starts running out and followed her into the water. But he got "sucked under" while his husband, Mr Croy, came running down from the house.“Carlos...

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO