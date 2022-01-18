ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

In pictures: Stunning Wolf Moon dazzles around the world

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkywatchers around the world have been treated to the first full...

www.bbc.com

BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
iheart.com

You Can Livestream The Huge Meteor Passing Earth Today at 3pm

An Asteroid Twice The Size Of The Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth Today. A massive asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building will fly past the Earth today. The asteroid - which scientists have given the catchy nickname of 'Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1)' - measures over...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Something bizarre is raining down on Uranus

Scientists believe that Neptune and Uranus could both be home to a constant stream of “diamond rain”. The two planets are considered “ice giants”. They’re mostly made of water, methane, and ammonia, which accounts for the icy-like titles we’ve given them. While they might not be as talked about as some of the other giants in our solar system, ice giants are still remarkable. Unfortunately, both Uranus and Neptune are too difficult to study up close. It will probably be years before we can send a spacecraft out to study the planets specifically. Because of that, scientists have used the telescopic...
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A Nearby Star's Eruption Could Spell Bad News For the Future of Life on Earth

In the past couple of years, scientists have been better able to understand how the Sun's behavior influences Earth, and we will understand it even better thanks to the successful deployment of NASA's Parker Solar Probe. As of now, we've seen several instances of the going-ons of the Sun affecting us in minor to moderate ways; We look to other stars similar to the Sun to understand how the Sun might evolve and how it will consequently impact the future of our planet, and of course, how it will affect life on Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Australian Astronomers Capture Image of Black Hole Eruption That Extended Across a Diameter of 16 Earth's Moons

As part of an international team, Astronomers from Curtin University have produced the most comprehensive images of the Earth's nearest active black hole. The discovery, published in the Nature Astronomy journal and released to the public on Thursday, took a deep dive into the black hole at the center of the galaxy Centaurus A, about 12 million light-years away, reported Xinhua news agency.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Smallest Black Hole Ever Found

As technology progresses and our reach to space grows, scientists continue to discover new things. One of their latest discoveries is a black hole that is among the smallest ever found. Among the biggest mysteries regarding space, black holes are still a subject riddled with question marks. One of the...
ASTRONOMY
studyfinds.org

Rocks found in Greenland reveal Earth was once covered in an ocean of magma

CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
EARTH SCIENCE
CNET

How to track the huge asteroid about to pass by Earth

There's no need to freak out, but an asteroid that measures a little over half a mile wide (1 kilometer) will be coming close enough to our planet that amateur astronomers may be able to get a glimpse of it. Asteroid 1994 PC1 is coming in for a swing past...
ASTRONOMY
deseret.com

An asteroid is flying by Earth today and you can watch it live

A massive asteroid will safely fly by Earth today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep an eye on it. The news: The asteroid — named asteroid 1994 PC1 — will make its closest approach toward Earth for the next 200 years as it soars about 1 million miles away from Earth, according to Space.com.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China builds 'artificial moon' for gravity experiment

Chinese scientists have built an "artificial moon" research facility that will enable them to simulate low-gravity environments using magnetism. The facility, slated for official launch this year, will use powerful magnetic fields inside a 2-foot-diameter (60 centimeters) vacuum chamber to make gravity "disappear." The scientists were inspired by an earlier experiment that used magnets to levitate a frog.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Can you spot Mount Everest? NASA astronaut shares stunning image of the massive mountain range while orbiting 250 miles above the surface aboard the ISS

Mount Everest stands 29,032 feet high, making it nearly impossible to miss on Earth - but the massive mountain is hard spot 250 miles above the surface. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei snapped a stunning image of Mount Everest while aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that was soaring some 250 miles above Earth's surface.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Full Wolf Moon, the first full moon of 2022, rises tonight

The first full moon of 2022 rises tonight (Jan. 17) alongside the Martin Luther King holiday in the United States and you can expect a dazzling (if chilly) view of Earth's neighbor, weather permitting. The January full moon, also known as the full Wolf Moon, reaches its peak tonight at...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Tonga eruption: we are watching for ripples of it in space

The ongoing volcanic eruption in Tonga began in December 2021, but it wasn't until 5:15pm local time on January 15 2022 that the powerful explosion occurred. It generated an enormous cloud of ash, earthquakes, and tsunamis that reached as far as the distant coastlines of Peru on the other side of the Pacific. Now scientists are even looking for the effects of the eruption in space.
ASTRONOMY

