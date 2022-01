“If Black women were free it, would mean everyone else would have to be free”. I START WITH this line taken from the Combahee River Collective’s statement, issued by the Black feminist lesbian socialist organization formed in 1974 in Boston. The Combahee River Collective was created due to the exclusion of perspectives from Black women. Their goal was to build coalitions with other activist groups in efforts to dismantle imperialist, capitalist, white supremacist patriarchy. They believed that if Black women and girls were the most marginalized members of society, and we obtained liberation, it would be possible for everyone else to be liberated. The statement should be a key resource for political organizers and elected officials because we should center Black women and girls in every social issue — such as that of missing persons.

