Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Tortola, BVI, 10 Jan 2022, Anyone who has been paying attention to the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will know that people love investing in cartoon-themed initiatives. Whether it be the immensely popular canine-oriented cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), or perhaps even well-known NFT collections like The Bored Ape Yacht Club (TBAYC), the fact remains that as far as investing is concerned nowadays, toons continue to play an important role.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO