ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Microsoft Is Now Accountable for Activision Blizzard’s Mess

By Patrick Klepek
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft just announced that it plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. It is yet another sign of increasing consolidation in the big budget video game business, and just the latest acquisition for Microsoft, which has been on a bit of a spree to bolster its library of games, most...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MarketWatch

Google, Epic Games agree to trial in early 2023

Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Epic Games Inc. have agreed to start their antitrust lawsuit in late January 2023, according to a filing in federal court in Northern California last week. Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite game, is suing Google over alleged antitrust violations after Fortnite was dropped from the both the Google Play Store and Apple Inc.'s App Store in August 2020. Epic and Apple went to court last year, a split decision of sorts that has been appealed by both companies.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
Person
Phil Spencer
Person
Bobby Kotick
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game Industry#Skyrim#Bethesda#Game Pass#Activision Blizzard
Vice

Game Developers Are More Interested in Unions Than Ever

55 percent of creators believe the video game industry should unionize, according to the more than 2,7000 who responded to the latest annual industry survey conducted by the Game Developers Conference. That number—55 percent—is the highest response yet in the 10 years the unionization question has been asked as part of the broader survey.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Most Game Developers Are Not Interested in NFTs and Crypto

With publishers like Ubisoft dabbling in NFTs and cryptocurrency, it feels inevitable that 2022 will be filled with other companies trying to figure out if the blockchain has anything to offer video games. According to the latest results of the Game Developer Conference’s annual industry survey released today, however, the vast majority of developers have no interest.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
AFP

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision to face antitrust test

Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard is expected to win out with regulators despite vows in Europe and the United States to rein in tech titans. Analysts interviewed by AFP after the merger plan was announced on Tuesday said the deal would certainly be scrutinized, but likely less intensely than would an acquisition by Amazon, Google, or Facebook-parent Meta. "From a regulatory perspective, Microsoft is not under the same level of scrutiny as other tech stalwarts," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella "saw a window to make a major bet on consumer while others are caught in the regulatory spotlight and could not go after an asset like this," Ives added.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy