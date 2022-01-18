ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AUD/USD dips under 0.7200, breaks key short-term trend support as equities decline

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD slipped under 0.7200 on Tuesday as key short-term trend support was broken and amid downside in global equities. Aussie traders were also fretting about further domestic data that showed weakening consumer confidence and Omicron infections surge. AUD/USD broke below key short-term trendline support earlier during Tuesday’s session and...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD dips towards 1.3550, slips under 21DMA as risk-off flows, weak UK data weigh

GBP/USD has fallen to fresh weekly lows in the 1.3550s and is now below its 21DMA. Downbeat global risk appetite and weak UK data have weighed on the pair on Friday. GBP/USD broke out to fresh weekly lows on Friday and has continued to press lower as the US trading session has gotten underway, with sterling succumbing to weak data and risk-off flows that are weighing broadly on risk-sensitive G10 currencies. At current levels just above the 1.3550 mark, GBP/USD now trades about 0.3% lower on the day, taking on the week losses to about 0.9%. With the latest drop having taken the pair back below the 21-day moving average for the first time since this time last month, the sterling bulls will be concerned that GBP’s near-term momentum has turned negative. The main area of support for cable traders to now keep an eye on is at the 1.3500 level.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD flirts with daily low, below 0.7200 mark amid weaker risk sentiment

AUD/USD witnessed fresh selling on Friday and drifted back closer to the weekly low. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the perceived riskier aussie. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and helped limit losses. The AUD/USD pair now seems to...
BUSINESS
investing.com

EUR/USD: Pair Could Break Below Key Support

Let’s get straight to the point. This problem is the false breakout that happened last week. It gave false hope for a reversal, but now, many fooled buyers have to abandon their long positions, and this may cause havoc on the most popular instrument on the Forex market. Last...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Could Resume Decline, 113.20 Holds The Key

USD/JPY started a fresh decline below the 115.00 support. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 114.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is facing resistance near 1.1400, GBP/USD started a fresh increase above 1.3600. Gold price started a fresh increase above the $1,830 resistance zone. USD/JPY Technical...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Economy#Us Dollar#Equities#Ny Fed#Aud Usd#Aussie#Omicron#Fx#Anz Consumer Confidence#Covid#Rba#Qe
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve between a rock and a hard place

Pandemic-related disruptions are likely to push inflation even higher around the world. The US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision on January 26. EUR/USD is poised to resume its decline in the long term and could pierce 2021 low. The EUR/USD pair gave up its latest gains and...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back to seven-week-old support below 0.7200

AUD/USD extends pullback from 100-DMA to retest the key support line. Sluggish MACD, steady RSI add to the bearish bias. Bulls have a bumpy road until staying below 200-DMA. AUD/USD takes offers around 0.7190, down 0.50% intraday during early Friday. That said, the Aussie pair took a U-turn from the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Further decline expected below 113.40 – UOB

If USD/JPY breaks below 113.40 it could retest the 113.00 neighbourhood in the next weeks, suggest FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the bias for USD is tilted the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break 114.00’. The expected USD weakness exceeded our anticipation USD dropped to 113.94. Downward momentum has improved and USD is likely to weaken further. A break of the support at 113.70 would not be surprising but the next support at 113.40 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 114.05 followed by 114.20.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY pares intraday losses to weekly low, down little below 114.00 mark

USD/JPY continued losing ground for the third straight day and dropped to a fresh weekly low. The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding bond yields. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and helped limit any further losses. The USD/JPY pair maintained...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US yields have risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role

Yesterday, investor confidence faded throughout the day and finally resulted even in a standard risk-off repositioning. A positive risk sentiment in Asia encouraged by the outlook for further PBOC easing initially only modestly inspired European investors. US equities tried to do better despite mixed US data, including an unexpected jump in US weekly jobless claims as omicron dented activity (286k vs 231k expected). Initial US equity gains of 1.5%/2.0% apparently were seen as an opportunity to further offload risk. European indices ended near best levels of the day (EuroStoxx +0.73%). However, a late session US sell-off resulted in losses of up to 1.30%. The risk-off this time also supported a (temporary?) change the dynamics on the bond markets. Of late, bond sales/higher rates in anticipation of accelerated Fed rate hikes weighted in risky assets. Yesterday, some investors apparently concluded that US yields had risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role. US yields and the end of the day declined between 3.2 bps (2-y) and 6 bps (5 & 10-y). The move was more or less equally divided between real yields and inflation expectations. A setback in oil prices didn’t help to support sentiment. European yields ended with modest losses between 0.7 bps (2-y) and 2.1 bps (30-y). The accounts of the December ECB policy meeting showed some (hawkish) members made reservations both on the ECB’s assessment of inflation as well as on the proposed package with respect to monetary policy. Even so, it doesn’t look that the hawks had the leverage to profoundly alter the ECB’s anti-inflation strategy anytime soon. On the FX market, the dollar initially showed no clear trend. However, at the of US dealings FX also returned to a ‘standard’ risk-off move. The yen slightly outperformed the dollar (USD/JPY close at 114.11). At the same time DXY rebounded to close at 95.73. EUR/USD drifted further south in the 1.13 big figure (close 1.1312). Sterling initially traded strong with EUR/GBP setting a new cycle low, but the UK currency returned some of its gains in the late session repositioning (close EUR/GBP 0.8317).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates under 114.00, heads for lowest close in a month

US dollar posts mixt results on Friday ahead of Fed’s week. Risk aversion and lower US yields weigh on USD/JPY. Pair drops for the second week in a row, next support at 113.50. After a short-lived recovery, the USD/JPY resumed the downside and dropped to 113.59, reaching a fresh...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY to move back to the 2020 lows and channel support at 127.51/21 – Credit Suisse

EUR/JPY has completed another bearish “outside day”. Economists at Credit Suisse stay biased lower for 128.29/19, then the 2021 low and major channel support at 127.51/21. “EUR/JPY has seen yet another large bearish ‘outside day’ to further reinforce its near-term top and prior “reversal day” and we look for this to keep the risk directly lower.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to test $1,870 on a break above $1,850

After a tarnished start to the week, gold made impressive gains, breaking above a key resistance area on Wednesday and reaching its highest level in nearly two months, near $1,850, on Thursday. FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes that the yellow metal retains a bullish bias and could target the $1,870 zone.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy