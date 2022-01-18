ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

First Trailer and Poster for ‘Moon Knight’ Released, Disney+ Streaming Date Announced

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has released the first trailer and poster for their next Disney+ original series, “Moon Knight.” They have also announced that the series will debut on March 30. Watch the trailer...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

French Actor and ‘Moon Knight’ Star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, Dies Following Ski Accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for movies including Hannibal Rising and soon to be seen in the upcoming Marvel miniseries Moon Knight, has died following a skiing accident. He was 37. AFP confirmed the news following reports that Ulliel had been hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury during a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of France. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble where he died Wednesday, according to his agent and family. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague Gaspard Ulliel. Our thoughts are with his...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
The Independent

James Cameron says Marvel films ‘don’t feel epic’ despite ‘having epic events’

James Cameron has said that Marvel films don’t feel “epic” to him despite featuring “epic events”.The director, who will release the first of his four Avatar sequels in December 2022, made the comment while comparing Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films to 2021 film Dune.Speaking to Dune’s director Denis Villeneuve as part of a Variety interview series, Cameron said: “The thing that strikes me about Dune is that it’s truly epic.”He added: “When I use the word ‘epic,’ I’m using it in a very specific way, meaning like a David Lean film, or to a very large extent like the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Moorhead
Person
Justin Benson
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Gaspard Ulliel
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Oscar Isaac
Deadline

Apple TV+ Lands Godzilla & Titans Series Based On Legendary’s Monsterverse

In a massive deal that expands on Legendary’s Monsterverse, Apple TV+ has ordered a new live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans. Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch. The series will be produced by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black — who will also serve as showrunner — and Matt Fraction, alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
SPY

How to Watch Marvel’s Moon Knight When it Drops This March

Everyone knows that a lack of sleep can leave you grumpy as heck. (Isn’t that why they invented coffee makers and energy drinks?) So imagine how it would feel to not only have lasting bouts of insomnia but to have seemingly connected superpowers that went with them. Of course, we’re talking about Moon Knight, the latest Marvel superhero to get his own TV show. (Although whether he actually has insomnia remains TBD.) Marvel’s Moon Knight is the high-octane standalone offering that MCU fans have been waiting forever since Disney+ announced the project back in 2019. That’s partially because it promises to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Glen Powell, Chris Morgan Team for Sci-Fi Action-Thriller ‘Deputy X’ at Universal (Exclusive)

Actor Glen Powell has teamed up with Fast & Furious writer-producer Chris Morgan for Deputy X, a sci-fi action-thriller set up at Universal Pictures. Powell will star and helped come up with the idea and concept for the project, which is intended to be a high-concept franchise starter for the actor. Morgan, who has a long-standing relationship with the studio thanks to his work as writer and producer on seven of its Fast movies, will produce along with Ainsley Davies, the head of development at his Chris Morgan Productions. Jack Paglen, whose previous credits include Transcendence starring Johnny Depp and Alien: Covenant, will...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Streaming Date#Egyptian
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
Variety

Tina Mabry to Direct HBO Max Movie About Pretty Big Movement Dance Company

Akira Armstrong’s Pretty Big Movement dance company set out to destroy stereotypes in the dance world — and now that story is getting the Hollywood treatment in a new film. Set at Warner Bros. for HBO Max, “Pretty Big” is based on the true life story and the origin of Armstrong’s dance company, which is inclusive of bodies of all shapes, sizes and colors. Tina Mabry (“Pose,” “Women of the Movement”) has signed on to direct the project, co-writing the screenplay with Dan Steele (“Gossip Girl,” “Faking It”). The movie follows Armstrong, a young, plus-sized woman who takes matters into her own...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Andrew Garfield Wants More ‘Spider-Man’ Films With Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland: ‘That Dynamic Is So Juicy’

Uniting Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as three generations of Spider-Man has paid off in spades for Sony, with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossing $702 million and counting at the domestic box office to become the studio’s biggest film in history and the fourth highest-grossing U.S. release of all time. Garfield recently said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he’s more than eager to “continue working” with co-stars Holland and Maguire. Surely there’s money to be made should Sony reunite the three on screen again, and Garfield is keeping the door open should the right idea make...
MOVIES
sirusgaming.com

Moon Knight Disney Plus premiere release date might be sooner than we expected

It has been rumored that the release date of the next Moon Knight Disney Plus series is imminent!. The Moon Knight series will be launched on March 30, 2022 as reported by One Take News on Twitter which claimed that the Marvel Studios series will be released by the end of March this year, as the first MCU show of the year.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a Struggle to Make Says James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is apparently facing budget issues. Let's be real here, James Gunn doesn't get enough credit for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how he turned the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list superheroes to one of the billion-dollar franchise's most formidable teams. Despite Gunn's brilliance, it turns out, putting together a film such as GOTG isn't a walk in the park for everyone involved. Now, as production rolls on for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn admits that he's having a hard time crafting it.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Sets ‘Chicken Run’ Sequel, Wallace & Gromit Film With Aardman, BBC

Aardman’s beloved characters Wallace and Gromit are returning in a new BBC and Netflix film and Ginger and Rocky from “Chicken Run” (2000) in a Netflix sequel. With a box office gross of nearly $225 million, “Chicken Run” is the highest grossing stop-motion film of all time. The sequel, “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” follows Ginger, who, having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, has set up a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete....
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Sets Blumhouse-Atomic Monster Allison Williams Movie ‘M3GAN’ For MLK Weekend 2023

Universal, Blumhouse,  Atomic Monster and Divide/Conquer AI thriller M3GAN, starring Allison Williams, will hit theaters on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Uni already had the date reserved with Warner Bros also having an untitled movie and Sony with J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter already on that weekend. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) with a script by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by James Wan, the pic follows Williams who plays Gemma, a brilliant roboticist at a toy company who uses artificial intelligence to develop, M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to be a kid’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. After unexpectedly gaining custody of her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype – a decision that has unimaginable consequences. Ronny Chieng (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Crazy Rich Asians) also stars. Jason Blum and Wan produced the movie. Michael Clear and Judson Scott are EPs for Wan’s Atomic Monster. Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek is an EP. Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath are EPs for Divide/Conquer. Mark Katchur and Williams are also EPs.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hawkeye’ Alum Fra Fee Joins ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Fra Fee is staying in business with Disney Plus with a role in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” prequel series, Variety has learned exclusively. The live-action musical series was ordered at the streamer in June 2021. It stars Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who will reprise the roles of Gaston and LeFou (Louie) respectively from the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film. In addition, newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, Louie’s stepsister. Set in the iconic kingdom of “Beauty and the Beast” years before the Beast and Belle’s romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

11 best vampire movies to fill that Morbius-shaped hole in your heart

If you’re anything like my esteemed colleague Joshua Rivera, the news of Sony delaying Morbius to April has got you down. The long-awaited Spider-Man spinoff starring Jared Leto as the anemic scientist-turned-vampiric vigilante has been brewing in production for quite awhile, with the announcement of this latest delay marking the sixth such time it’s been pushed back since it’s initial release date inn July of 2020.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy