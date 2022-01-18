Walmart US Chief To NRF: ‘Loyalty in Retail is the Absence of Something Better’

THE DAILY SCOPE, 1/20/22: The National Retail Federation (NRF) decided to hold its annual trade show in person this past week at the Javits Convention Center in New York. At the event, the NRF established a positive tone commending the growth of the retail industry in the face of a global pandemic, supply chain issues, and a national labor shortage. Embracing change has been integral to the overall success of the retail industry. Companies and brands have adopted new tactics such as app-enabled curbside pick-up and livestream shopping. Throughout the pandemic, it became clear that the companies willing to embrace new retail and utilize the most tech came out on top. According to Forbes’s Joan Verdon, who covered the annual NRF event, workshops on how to monetize the metaverse received an immense amount of attendee attention. This comes as no surprise since retailers have a vested interest in understanding how to set up shop in the digital frontier. A series of trademark applications at the end of 2021 showed that Walmart plans on utilizing the metaverse as a significant platform for its expansion into the digital realm according to reporting by CNBC. The applications centered around trademarking concepts such as virtual goods and developing NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO