ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Walmart US Chief To NRF: ‘Loyalty in Retail is the Absence of Something Better’

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner took over as the new chairman of the National Retail Federation Monday (Jan. 17), succeeding Qurate Retail, Inc. former president and CEO Mike George, who led the group through perhaps its most tumultuous two years in recent memory. “I started in retail...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

Walmart Is Entering the Metaverse: Will More Retailers Follow?

Walmart filed trademarks related to the metaverse in December. Walmart's recent trademarks included things like “Verse to Home” and an in-house cryptocurrency. With the entry of Walmart into the metaverse, the real estate boom there has barely begun. It's becoming almost not a thing to hear about high-end...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Retail Industry#Inflation#Nrf#The Nrf Big Show#Covid
chainstoreage.com

NRF 2022: Key Takeaways from Retail Execs

C-suite-level executives from major retailers delved into many of the most pressing issues affecting retail at the NRF 2022 “Big Show.”. Top executives from the nation’s leading chains, including Walmart, Target, Nordstrom and Lowe’s, were among the featured speakers at the annual NRF 2022 conference in New York. The executives covered a wide range of industry topics, from supply chain, consumer shopping trends and branding to health and safety, sustainability and customer service.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Walmart E-Commerce Head to Depart After Less Than Two Years at the Company

Another executive is leaving Walmart, marking the latest in a series of leadership shakeups at the big-box retailer. Casey Carl, Walmart’s EVP and chief e-commerce officer, will be leaving the company at the end of February, Walmart’s U.S. president and CEO John Furner announced via a Thursday memo to employees viewed by FN. Carl joined Walmart in September of 2020 and was named its e-commerce head in 2021 after Marc Lore left the role. Tom Ward, SVP of last mile delivery, will take over the role of EVP and chief e-commerce officer, effective Feb. 1. “Casey has been a passionate advocate for our...
BUSINESS
pymnts

AMZN vs WMT Weekly: Dialing up the Digital, Working on the Warehouses

It seems too good to be true. A virtual customer walks into a virtual store and purchases a virtual sweater with some virtual currency. The only thing missing from this digital dream, it would appear, are virtual profits, as in, how do you actually make money on this virtual side hustle when you also have over 10,000 very real physical stores scattered all over the world that need more than a little tending to?
RETAIL
Dealerscope

Monopolizing the Metaverse Draws Retailers’ Attention at Annual NRF Trade Show

THE DAILY SCOPE, 1/20/22: The National Retail Federation (NRF) decided to hold its annual trade show in person this past week at the Javits Convention Center in New York. At the event, the NRF established a positive tone commending the growth of the retail industry in the face of a global pandemic, supply chain issues, and a national labor shortage. Embracing change has been integral to the overall success of the retail industry. Companies and brands have adopted new tactics such as app-enabled curbside pick-up and livestream shopping. Throughout the pandemic, it became clear that the companies willing to embrace new retail and utilize the most tech came out on top. According to Forbes’s Joan Verdon, who covered the annual NRF event, workshops on how to monetize the metaverse received an immense amount of attendee attention. This comes as no surprise since retailers have a vested interest in understanding how to set up shop in the digital frontier. A series of trademark applications at the end of 2021 showed that Walmart plans on utilizing the metaverse as a significant platform for its expansion into the digital realm according to reporting by CNBC. The applications centered around trademarking concepts such as virtual goods and developing NFTs and cryptocurrencies.
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Pairs with Hims & Hers

Today in the connected economy, Walmart forms a partnership with Hims & Hers, Amazon debuts a physical store with virtual fitting rooms, and Saks and Wishi help customers find a stylist. Meanwhile, we share an interview with i2c Inc. President Jim McCarthy on the regulatory shakeups facing the digital finance sector.
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in Data: Retailers Changing Return Policies, Brick-and-Mortar Wins Grocery Game, P&G Embraces ‘Constructive Disruption’

Today in Data, an overwhelming number of grocery shoppers still prefer to go to the supermarket themselves. Plus, Procter & Gamble is using what it calls “constructive disruption” amid rising prices because of ongoing inflation, and retailers are trying out discounts and no-return policies to overcome $70 billion in returns and exchanges.
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Walmart patent filings show retail giant eyes venture into the metaverse

The metaverse is the latest buzzword in the technology world, and even those who are not making major moves want some affiliation. The latest behemoth to delve into the sector is Walmart, with a string of patent applications exploring making and selling virtual goods. Walmart is also weighing issuing its own virtual currency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
RETAIL
pymnts

Walmart’s Lead US eCommerce Exec Steps Down

Walmart’s top eCommerce in the U.S. executive is leaving the company, part of a series of recent leadership changes at the retail giant. As The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Jan. 20), Casey Carl, a former Target executive who joined Walmart in 2020, will step down next month. A...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy