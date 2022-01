In about a month, the world will know what Samsung has in store for the universe. Well, a new Galaxy series will be revealed as the latest premium flagship offering from the top mobile OEM. The Galaxy S22 trio has been a favorite subject here and that will not change even after the next big Galaxy Unpacked event. Among the three, many people are curious about the Ultra variant. Obviously, it will be the highest-specced model that will come with S-Pen support. It is said to replace the Galaxy Note so there is a possibility it will be called the Galaxy S22 Note.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO