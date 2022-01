Yasiel Puig last played in Major League Baseball back in 2019 … arguably two years longer than he should have. The former Los Angeles Dodgers star, who was signed as an international free agent back in 2012, was accused of sexual assault by two different women prior to the 2017 season. In another bad look for MLB, those were swept under the rug and secret settlements were reached, ostensibly so Puig could continue playing without it becoming a PR nightmare for both the Dodgers and the league.

