Rock Music

Every Time I Die band splits

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Albany Herald
 3 days ago

The band Every Time I Die has split over an apparent disagreement with singer Keith Buckley. Some members of the the metalcore band that first formed in 1998, including Jordan Buckley, shared a statement on social media stating "Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose's last show with Every Time I Die was...

www.albanyherald.com

Billboard

Every Time I Die Break Up, Band Claims ‘No Direct Communication’ With Singer Keith Buckley

Long-running New York metalcore band Every Time I Die announced their breakup on Monday (Jan. 17), revealing that they played their final show in December. The group, formed in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1988 by brothers singer Keith Buckley and guitarist Jordan Buckley, rhythm guitarist Andy Williams, bassist John McCarthy and drummer Mike Novak, appear to have split following a fallout with singer Buckley.
BUFFALO, NY
thewoodyshow.com

Keith Buckley Addresses Every Time I Die Breakup: 'This Is My Truth'

When Every Time I Die announced their breakup earlier this week, it was notable that singer Keith Buckley's name was left out of the statement. The news wasn't all too surprising to fans who've been keeping up with the band and Keith's recent social media interactions; however, the way it all went down was still a little jarring.
CELEBRITIES
ghostcultmag.com

Every Time I Die has Broken Up, According to Drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak

Sad news as apparently influential post-Hardcore band Every Time I Die has broken up. This according to an Instagram post from drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak which simply reads “RIP ETID `98-21” All of the bands social media accounts except Facebook have been deactivated and wiped completely, further adding evidence. As Clayton was the newest member of the band, we’d love for a long-standing member to confirm. The trouble started in November in the ETID camp when singer Keith Buckely took a mental health hiatus from the band, and accused his band of trying to fire and replace him. The band still played their annual Tid The Season Show in their hometown of Buffalo on January 10 and 11th. Apparently, that will be the final ETID show. The band released their excellend album Radical via Epitaph in 2021. UPDATE: Other members of the band have now confirmed and Keith Buckley added a legal notcie to his own Instangram post – outling legal representation for Keith in an apparent case against the band. More on this story as it develops.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Famous Metal Musicians React to the Breakup of Every Time I Die

Why does the breakup of Every Time I Die feel so different from the breakup of other popular bands? Part of it is certainly the drama that has developed around the split — but I don’t think that’s all of it. Plenty of band breakups are less-than-amicable, after all.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Every Time I Die Break Up Messily On Twitter

Buffalo metalcore institution Every Time I Die, a band that’s been around for nearly 24 years, has just broken up in extremely contentious fashion, with singer Keith Buckley evidently feuding with the rest of the band on Twitter and, potentially, in court. Over the weekend, Every Time I Die guitarists Andy Williams and Jordan Buckley — Keith’s brother — both tweeted the same statement, claiming that Keith has cut off all communication with the rest of the band and that the band has played its last show. Here’s the full text of the statement, which purportedly comes the four members of the band not named Keith Buckley:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Keith Buckley Explains His Side Of Every Time I Die’s Extremely Contentious Breakup

In the past few days, the world has witnessed the extremely contentious breakup of Every Time I Die, the Buffalo metalcore band that had been going strong for more than 20 years. Longtime singer Keith Buckley had apparently reached a breaking point with the rest of the band, including his guitarist brother Jordan. Over the weekend, Jordan and fellow guitarist Andy Williams both posted a statement claiming that Keith had cut off all communication with the rest of the band and the that band was now completely finished. Keith responded by tweeting a scan of a cease-and-desist letter that he’d gotten from the rest of the band. Today, Keith has shared a longer statement about his own side of this sordid saga.
MUSIC
Z94

Every Time I Die Members Could Continue to Work Together Within New Band

Every Time I Die's very public breakup has been in the headlines over the past week, and while there is no plan to continue the band after the split with singer Keith Buckley, Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley has strongly hinted that there is a potential for him to collaborate with the other members on future music.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Ex-Every Time I Die Bassist Steve Micciche Details Keith Buckley’s Alleged Erratic Behavior And Rift With His Brother Jordan

Former Every Time I Die bassist Stephen Micciche, who spent time in the band from 2001 to 2005 and from 2011 up to their recently announced dissolution, has commented at length on the band’s messy breakup. He has responded with a statement of his own issued in reply to that of the metalcore veteran’s allegedly estranged vocalist Keith Buckley.
BUFFALO, NY
metalinjection

EVERY TIME I DIE Vocalist KEITH BUCKLEY Issues Statement: "We Should Have Broken Up In 2014"

Every Time I Die announced their breakup on January 17 after having a public falling out with vocalist Keith Buckley throughout December. Buckley originally announced that he would be taking a mental health break from the band and then clarified that since his sobriety, he felt ostracized from some members of the band. Every Time I Die then released a new statement the day after saying they are resolving things "privately" with Keith, and that they would all perform their 'Tid The Season show on December 11.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ghostcultmag.com

Keith Buckely Gives a Detailed Statement on Every Time I Die Break Up

Every Time I Die singer has Keith Buckley has posted a long explanation of the details and inccidents that led to the band’s stunning breakup news first brought to you by Ghost Cult. He referred to the split as “inevitable” and insisting that “our problems with each other go back decades.” The band announced their break up on Monday, January 17th. The Buffalo-based post-Hardcore legends initially announced they would tour without Buckley after he left the tour before its end in early December. Buckley later accused the band of openly plotting to replace him. Both sides have slung arrows at each other in the press. Buckley says that after this statement he shared today, he will not comment again. Every Time I Die came back together long enough to play their annual “‘TID The Season” concerts in the band’s hometown of Buffalo, on December 10 and December 11. But this past Monday (January 17), Jordan Buckley (lead guitar), Andy Williams (rhythm guitar), Stephen Micciche (bass) and Clayton “Goose” Holyoak (drums) issued a statement in which they confirmed that they were unable to reach an agreement with their estranged singer and were indeed going their separate ways. Buckley responded by sharing a letter sent to him by law firm Savur Law, dated December 20, 2021, saying that it had been retained by the rest of the band “for legal representation in connection with a separation agreement” between them and Buckley. Every Time I Die’s ninth studio album, Radical, was released in October via Epitaph.
MUSIC
theprp.com

4/5th Of Every Time I Die’s Final Lineup Hope To Continue On Together In A New Group

Jordan Buckley, the now former guitarist of Every Time I Die, has been addressing various fans and friends amid the wreckage of last night’s announcement that the Buffalo, NY metalcore institution had laid their 20-plus year career to rest. That breakup saw 4/5th of the outfit announce the band’s dissolution, citing issues with frontman Keith Buckley, who is also Jordan‘s brother. You can read the statement filed by the instrumental half of the group and a legal request for a separation agreement they sent to Keith here.
BUFFALO, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Every Time I Die’s Steve Micciche issues statement: “for this to have even gotten to where it is is so sad”

More and more continues to come out from the members of Every Time I Die about their breakup. First, all members except Keith Buckley issued a joint statement stating that the band was no more, then Keith told his side of the story, and now bassist Steve Micciche has responded in a series of tweets (compiled by The PRP) alleging -- among other things -- that Keith wanted guitarist Jordan Buckley (his brother) out of the band. His statement reads:
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Every Time I Die’s Steve Micciche Shares His Side of the Breakup in Detail

Every Time I Die bassist Steve Micciche has shared a lengthy statement detailing his side of the band breakup that went public earlier this week following a public spat in December. The band’s four members other than frontman Keith Buckley — Micciche, guitarists Andy Williams and Jordan Buckley (Keith’s brother),...
MUSIC
metalinjection

EVERY TIME I DIE Bassist On Breakup: "I Hope Everyone Understands How Much This Hurts Every Single One Of Us"

Every Time I Die announced their breakup on January 17 after having a public falling out with vocalist Keith Buckley. Keith has since issued a statement saying the band should've broken up years ago, while the rest of Every Time I Die has expressed interest in forming a new band under a new name. Now bassist Steve Micciche has offered his own take on why the band broke up, claiming that Keith wasn't honest with the band and once actively tried to get guitarist Jordan Buckley fired. Micciche claims that there was never any conversation whatsoever about trying to replace Keith as the vocalist.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Every Every Time I Die Album Ranked From Worst To Best

In their 24-year career Every Time I Die were nothing less than a whirlwind of limb-flailing, genre-hopping, game-changing excellence. Their nine albums set a high bar that few before or since have matched, their output effectively helping shape the post-millennial landscape of metallic hardcore, metalcore and just about every permutation therein. With the acrimonious split between vocalist Keith Buckley and the rest of the band in January 2022, we may never truly see their like again - but that won't stop us fervently hoping.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Every Time I Die split gets messier as bassist Steve Micciche breaks his silence

The fall-out from the break-up of Every Time I Die continues, with bassist Steve Micciche breaking his silence to issue his own lengthy statement on the split. “While I’ve been cringing at even the thought of doing this,” the bassist admits, “I am now choosing to stick up for my friends, coworkers, anyone that’s ever had a hand in ETID, and myself…”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Keith and Jordan Buckley offer conflicting accounts of Every Time I Die split

Keith Buckley has challenged his former bandmates’ account of the reasons behind the shock break-up of Every Time I Die, and criticised his brother Jordan, guitarist Andy Williams, bassist Stephen Micciche and drummer Clayton Holyoak for what he claims are malicious attempts to “manipulate and blur the narrative” around the split.
MUSIC

