Lakehurst Officials Look Ahead To A Better New Year

Councilman Gary Lowe, left, is joined by his son, Gary Jr. holding the Bible, as he receives the oath of office from Lakehurst Mayor Harry Robbins. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

LAKEHURST – Borough officials are looking toward a better year with a number of inhouse repair projects. Leadership and sub-committee membership will remain the same.

Mayor Harry Robbins swore in returning councilmen James Davis and Gary Lowe at the start of the New Year’s Day reorganization meeting.

“Let’s hope 2022 is a better, healthier new year,” Council President Oglesby said.

That sentiment represented the wish of all the council members present.

“I hope 2022 will see the pandemic cease and we can get back to some normalization,” Mayor Robbins said.

After congratulating the returning officials, the mayor called for nominations to serve as council president and Steven Oglesby was the lone nominee and unanimously approved to serve in that role once again.

Mayor Robbins said he was keeping committee appointments the same for 2022 noting that in switching them around yearly, breaks the continuity of work and experience for a given committee assignment.

“I rethought the way we have been handling committees which have traditionally have changed each year. This year they are 100% the same. A year is not enough time. You are just getting to know the department you are working on. This gives you more time,” he added.

Councilman James Davis is joined by Borough Clerk Maryanne Capasso as he is sworn in by Borough Mayor Harry Robbins. (Photo by Bob Vosseller)

The committee for Finance/Administration will continue with Councilwoman Patricia Hodges as chair and Councilman Brian DiMeo.

The Personnel Committee will continue to be headed by Councilman Steven Oglesby who will be joined by Councilman Robert McCarthy.

Councilman McCarthy will serve as chair of the Public Safety Committee with assistance from Councilman Lowe.

Councilman Lowe will chair the Buildings and Grounds/Rolling Stock committee with assistance from Councilwoman Hodges.

Councilman DiMeo will continue to head the Youth and Recreation Committee with fellow Councilman Davis.

Council President Oglesby will be overseeing the Shade Tree Committee while McCarthy will serve as liaison to the Board of Education.

Mayor Robbins will remain as Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst liaison while Councilwoman Hodges will continue on as Ordinance Review Committee chair and will be assisted by Council President Oglesby.

The mayor also named the winners of the annual Christmas decorating contest which included 507 Union Avenue in first place, 502 Chestnut Street in second place and 604 Willow Street was in third place. The best decorated mobile home was 5 Geneva Road. In the best business category was Dimensional Design.

Professional staff were reappointed during the session. Oglesby was also appointed as Class III Land Use Board member.

Councilman McCarthy said he spoke to members of the borough’s fire company concerning this year’s upcoming budget.

During a prior meeting Councilwoman Hodges warned the governing body that the development of this year’s municipal spending plan might be difficult.

Councilman McCarthy noted that the school district would be going virtual for the early portion of January due to covid related issues and staffing of the school.