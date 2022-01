Afternoon subscribers, Max Goldbart here. It’s been a busy week but International Insider has you covered. Read on for in-depth analysis of the biggest international headlines of the week. Bad Times For BBC Licence (Fee) To Kill: It all started with a tweet. Negotiations over the BBC’s future license fee appeared to be plodding along and then suddenly they weren’t. In one of the more outrageous moves by a member of Boris Johnson’s cabinet (and that’s saying something), UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries took to Twitter last Sunday to not only announce she had frozen the license fee for the next two...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 HOURS AGO