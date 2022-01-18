Sklon Ski and Snowboard Harness Trainer for Kids

EzyDog’s Express Harness features an easy over-the-head single-buckle design and angled ergonomic form for increased comfort. Additional features include a molded grab handle with magnetic lock, reflective trim for night safety and a sliding leash attachment. The harness also includes many customization options for more specific needs, such as a front leash attachment that can be added for increased control or training purposes. Side Velcro panels are included to allow dog owners to attach personal messages such as “Service Dog” or “Do Not Pet.” Because of its simple and comfortable design, the harness also includes a separate attachment point for ID tags. The Velcro labels and front-pull attachment are sold separately.
