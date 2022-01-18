Bookkeep integrates with Stripe to automate processing fees, payout deposits

According to a new report by Camunda, more than nine in 10 (92%) IT decision-makers describe process automation as a vital element of digital transformation. The same percentage considers process automation critical to achieving business optimization and efficiency, and to helping them free up employees to take on more complex, strategic jobs. They support increases in investment in process-related technologies and expect their organizations to put a higher priority on applying automation across operations, revealing that process automation is taking on an increasingly important role in their organizations.
