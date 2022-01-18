ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bookkeep integrates with Stripe to automate processing fees, payout deposits

By Max Gottlich
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccounting automation platform Bookkeep integrates with Stripe (STRIP), Sage Intacct and NetSuite, the company says. Bookkeep automates the process of posting...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
hbr.org

Intelligent Process Automation Can Give Your Company a Powerful Competitive Advantage

Over the past two years, we’ve witnessed digital players entering vertical markets at an astonishing rate, introducing radically new offers, disrupting the ways in which businesses interact with customers, and raising the bar for simplicity and personalization. Driven by this rapid change, traditional businesses are looking to reinvent themselves, remain relevant, and thrive.
ECONOMY
The Press

Provus Inc. Launches Services Quoting Cloud to bridge a critical gap in the sales process automation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus Inc., today announced the launch and general availability of their SaaS platform EPQ (pronounced Epic) which offers Collaborative Estimation, Pricing, and Quoting capabilities to project-based services providers in multiple industries, This product is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange Marketplace. The quoting...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stripe#Automation#Automate#Sage Intacct#Netsuite#Nyse#Grubhub#Amazon Seller#Amzn#Pypl#Post Journal#Klarna
Seekingalpha.com

Regions Bank is the latest to cut overdraft fees to keep, attract customers

Following similar actions by a number of other banks, Regions Bank (NYSE:RF) moves to reduce overdraft fees in a bid to hold onto existing customers and attract new ones. The changes come as traditional banks face increased competition from neobanks and fintechs offering banking services. In fact, fintech SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) just received regulatory approval to become a national bank.
CREDITS & LOANS
Seekingalpha.com

SoFi stock price target upped at Rosenblatt on bank charter approval

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan reiterates Buy rating on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) following the company's regulatory approval to become a national bank. Shares of SOFI jump 16% in pre-market trading, though it's still off nearly 60% from its Feb. 2021 peak. The analyst's EBITDA estimate for 2022 moves to $235M vs....
STOCKS
VentureBeat

Report: 92% of IT decision-makers think process automation is ‘vital’

According to a new report by Camunda, more than nine in 10 (92%) IT decision-makers describe process automation as a vital element of digital transformation. The same percentage considers process automation critical to achieving business optimization and efficiency, and to helping them free up employees to take on more complex, strategic jobs. They support increases in investment in process-related technologies and expect their organizations to put a higher priority on applying automation across operations, revealing that process automation is taking on an increasingly important role in their organizations.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Amazon
Seekingalpha.com

SentryBay partners with TD SYNNEX to provide crucial Endpoint data security

SentryBay enters into partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), whereby SentryBay’s Armored Client and Data Protection Suite solutions to the company's extensive portfolio. The partnership will serve TD SYNNEX’s channel network of resellers and integrators in the USA and Canada, however, the plan is to expand this globally, particularly...
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Accepting Cash to Avoid Processing Fees? Why Cash Discounts Are a Must

Originally Posted On: https://idealbloghub.com/accepting-cash-to-avoid-processing-fees-why-cash-discounts-are-a-must/. Did you know that 82% of businesses that fail cited that cash flow problems were a factor in their failure? Cash flow details the amount of money coming in and out of the business. What some small businesses don’t realize is that credit card processing fees...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

33% of Consumers Will Pay a Fee for Instant Access to Payouts

New data shows one-third of U.S. consumers are willing to pay to have faster access to disbursements that are paid to them. In fact, consumers received almost three times as many disbursements via instant payment in 2021 than in 2020, showing the desire for faster payments is growing. As for...
INCOME TAX
Seekingalpha.com

The Case For Investing In The Software/Cloud Computing Space Now

The investment technology and cloud computing spaces have entered a noticeable bear market. More than a few subscribers and some readers on SA have asked some questions that I have thought appropriate to answer in this article : How low is the market going? What should I be doing? How much longer will this bloodletting last? One subscriber wrote to me that he has been nauseous. He asked how I stay calm.
COMPUTERS
mortgageorb.com

Resource Financial Integrates Ocrolus Mortgage Processing Technology

Ocrolus, an automation platform that analyzes financial documents, and Resource Financial Services, an independent mortgage banker serving the Southeastern United States, has partnered to further automate Resource Financial’s online mortgage process. The lender has integrated Ocrolus’ Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) document classification and analysis solution within their technology stack, enabling customers...
ECONOMY
infosecurity-magazine.com

#HowTo: Automate Your Security Processes

IT security is more complicated today than ever before – teams have more platforms to support, more changes to manage and more vulnerabilities to fix. This is only compounded by there being 3.12 million empty security roles worldwide, according to ISC2. In response to this, IT security teams want...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

49% of Firms Experience Fewer Delinquencies After Automating AR Processes

Digitizing business-to-business (B2B) payments data and managing it via enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems can improve collections, days sales outstanding (DSO) and operations. According to the Global B2B Payments Playbook, a PYMNTS and Worldpay collaboration, 49% of firms that have adopted automated accounts receivable (AR) processes report lower overall delinquency...
TECHNOLOGY
businessnewsdaily.com

Stripe vs. Authorize.net: Credit Card Processing Comparison

Stripe and Authorize.net are two of the best credit card processing providers that can support small businesses. Stripe and Authorize.net have somewhat different pricing plans and features, and knowing which one is best suited for your business is key to a successful relationship. This comparison page breaks down the similarities...
CREDITS & LOANS
dailyhodl.com

Brand Engagement Cryptocurrency Surges in Price After Coinbase Pro Listing

An altcoin that rewards consumers for interacting with their favorite brands is soaring after a surprise listing by top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says in a tweet that Shping Coin (SHPING) will start trading on Coinbase Pro once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. SHPING is an Ethereum token that...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy