ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Lana Del Rey Song Teased In Preview For ‘Euphoria’ [Listen]

thatgrapejuice.net
 3 days ago

Lana Del Rey has been busy cooking up new music. Case in point, a new song is teased in the trailer for next week’s episode of ‘Euphoria.’. Earlier this month, it had been speculated that the ‘Summertime Sadness’ songstress had written a song for the HBO drama...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Lana Del Rey’s greatest songs – ranked!

20. Summertime Sadness (2012) Apparently inspired by the suicide of a friend and remixed by Cedric Gervais into that rarest of things – a party-starting Lana Del Rey banger – Summertime Sadness was a hook-laden highlight of her second album Born to Die, later becoming a key text in the #prettywhenyoucry “sad girl” aesthetic Del Rey inadvertently spawned.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lana Del Rey
thatgrapejuice.net

Listen: Kanye West & The Game Officially Release New Song ‘Eazy’

After much ado, Kanye West and The Game have unleashed their new song ‘Eazy.’. Teased in earnest over the course of the week (including the reveal of its unique artwork), the track received heightened buzz when a snippet that surfaced online saw Ye at Pete Davidson. As reported, the...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Billie Eilish Sizzles With Acoustic Version Of ‘Billie Bossa Nova’

Billie Eilish is back with yet another acoustic performance. This time around, it is the final segment in the series of acoustic covers she has been sharing over the last few months. To mark the occasion, she performed her song ‘Billie Bossa Nova.’. She is back in the Crystal...
MUSIC
inForney.com

Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an album's worth of tunes

Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have "so many songs" they could make an album. The 'Video Games' hitmaker and The Last Shadow Puppets star - who is set to release his new solo album 'Change The Show' on Friday (21.01.22) - recorded a bunch of tunes in 2018 during the sessions for his LP 'Coup de Grace', and they also ended up forming a supergroup with Loren Humphrey, Tyler Parkford and Zach Dawes.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Hbo
officialcharts.com

Miles Kane reveals existence of 'lost' album with Lana Del Rey

Miles Kane has revealed that he and Lana Del Rey have recorded an album’s worth of material that has yet to see the light of day. Miles releases his new album Change The Show this Friday (January 21) but this material dates back to at least 2017, where he and Lana cut several demos for a proposed collaboration between Lana and The Last Shadow Puppets, Miles' supergroup with Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Shawn Mendes Teases New Single [Listen]

Shawn Mendes is a busy bee. The music superstar has been cooking up new tunes and it appears he has one ready to go. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Stitches’ singer shared a new clip of a song that he has been working on. He captioned the post with a simple, “Y’all dig this?”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Lana Del Rey Joins Euphoria Universe With ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Cool teens going to parties and getting in trouble? Of course they’re listening to Miss Lana Del Rey! HBO announced last week that Lana Del Rey would be premiering a new song on Sunday night’s episode of the glittery vibe that is Euphoria. The dreamy track features lyrics like, “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches, leave me all sandy / Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?” Euphoria’s official Twitter confirmed that Del Rey’s song would be released online tonight, ahead of the third episode. The song preview showed cast members vibing to the song like Rue, Jules, Nate, and Kat, but focused mainly on Rue and Jules, hinting that the song may be a part of their relationship storyline. Produced by songwriter Nasri, this will be Del Rey’s first song premiering on a television series. The Blue Banisters singer has performed several songs for film soundtracks such as The Great Gatsby, Big Eyes, and Charlie’s Angels; the latter song, “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
thatgrapejuice.net

New Videos: DaBaby – ‘Sneaky Link Anthem’ & ‘Couple Cubes of Ice’

Five months after making headlines for joking that he was ‘switching to R&B’ amid backlash for homophobic comments he made while live in concert, rapper DaBaby surprised fans as he actually flexed his vocal chops with new song ‘Sneaky Link Anthem.’. Dropped Sunday (January 16), the tune...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Tinashe – ‘X / I Can See the Future’

Tinashe dances her a** off in the music video for her latest single, ‘X.’. Found aboard her August 2021-released fifth studio album ‘333,’ the high octane tune – which features vocals from Urban hitmaker Jeremih – comes as the latest cut from the project to receive the video treatment following singles ‘Pasadena,’ ‘Bouncin,’ and ‘Undo’ (as can be seen here).
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Christina Aguilera’s Spanish EP ‘La Fuerza’

Over 20 years after introducing fans to her first Spanish-language effort, ‘Mi Reflejo,’ Pop diva Christina Aguilera finally brings to close the long wait for its conceptual follow-up. Titled ‘La Fuerza’ (which translates to “the force”), the EP – featuring six original tracks that all list the 41-year-old...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Lana Del Rey – “watercolor eyes”

Lana Del Rey only just released Blue Banisters, but she’s kept pretty busy since then. In addition to covering Father John Misty, last week LDR previewed a brand-new song called “watercolor eyes” in a trailer for HBO’s Euphoria, suggesting it would play on next Sunday’s episode. Now, the full “watercolor eyes,” produced by Drew Erickson and Nasri Atweh, is here and available to hear in full.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Lana Del Rey’s slow-burning new song ‘Watercolor Eyes’

Lana Del Rey has shared a new song, ‘Watercolor Eyes’, which is set to feature on the next episode of HBO‘s Euphoria and appear on the soundtrack for its second season. The slow-burning ballad sees Del Rey sing above a bed of gently-plucked, reverb-heavy guitars and understated percussion. “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches leave me all sandy,” the singer croons on the song’s refrain.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Preview: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ [Season 14 / Episode 3]

Start your engines because season 14 of ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ is here. The Emmy Award-winning series sees the groundbreaking drag force lead the latest search for America’s Next Top Drag Superstar. Like millions across the globe, we’re already glued to screens and loving the array...
TV SHOWS
thatgrapejuice.net

Shenseea Teams with Megan Thee Stallion for New Single ‘Lick’

Has made a splash on a global scale and now she looks set to cause a tidal wave with a little help from Megan Thee Stallion. The Dancehall diva has announced her new single ‘Lick’ and revealed that the track will feature none other than the Hot Girl Coach.
CELEBRITIES
92.9 The Bull

Aaron Watson Keeps It Real on New Song ‘Unwanted Man’ [Listen]

Aaron Watson has released his first new song of 2022, “Unwanted Man.” Watson has been playing the song out on the road and sharing snippets of the track with fans throughout January, even teasing that he was “fixing to knock your boots off with this one.” High expectations were set — and the country star did not disappoint.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy