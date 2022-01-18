Love Peace & Quiet? This Homer Country Estate is a Dream Come True

Bois Blanc Island is the lesser spoken of island near the Upper Peninsula, which rests just Southeast of Mackinaw Island, yet it's about 5 times the size. The island itself didn't have any kind of electric service until 1964, and since then has received a few upgrades. But what do you do when you want to get some take-out, but there are no restaurants open in winter, no stores open, and no ferry services until May? Apparently there is a private plane charter that will deliver food for you, as Dan Reynolds recently pointed out:

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO