Sad news as apparently influential post-Hardcore band Every Time I Die has broken up. This according to an Instagram post from drummer Clayton “Goose” Holyoak which simply reads “RIP ETID `98-21” All of the bands social media accounts except Facebook have been deactivated and wiped completely, further adding evidence. As Clayton was the newest member of the band, we’d love for a long-standing member to confirm. The trouble started in November in the ETID camp when singer Keith Buckely took a mental health hiatus from the band, and accused his band of trying to fire and replace him. The band still played their annual Tid The Season Show in their hometown of Buffalo on January 10 and 11th. Apparently, that will be the final ETID show. The band released their excellend album Radical via Epitaph in 2021. UPDATE: Other members of the band have now confirmed and Keith Buckley added a legal notcie to his own Instangram post – outling legal representation for Keith in an apparent case against the band. More on this story as it develops.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO