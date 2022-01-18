ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver speeds across frozen river, reportedly takes selfie as car sinks

By CTV
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANOTICK, Ontario (CTV) - A life-threatening moment might not be the best time for taking a selfie. However, that’s what witnesses say a woman was doing in Canada as her car sank into a frozen river. Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver was seen speeding across the frozen...

www.kplctv.com

wnns.com

(Priorities)… Woman Takes a Selfie from Her Sinking Car

A woman who crashed through the ice while driving on a frozen river in the outskirts of Ottawa found time to snap some selfies as nearby residents dragged over a kayak to rescue her from the roof of her sinking car. The driver was out cruising the frozen river with...
OTTAWA, IL
floridasportsman.com

What to do? Your car is sinking into a frozen river in Canada ...

Well first take a selfie. Onlookers were shocked as a woman driving across a frozen river in Canada crashed through the ice and plunged into the freezing water. But that isn’t the shocking part of this story. It seems that residents in Old Mill Way were further confused by the whole scenario when the driver stopped and posed for a selfie on the rear of her sinking car.
ACCIDENTS
101 WIXX

Daily Dummy: Woman Takes Selfie As Her Car Sinks In The Ice!

This story is sort of crazy. On Sunday, a young woman near Ottawa decided it would be a good idea to drive her car down a FROZEN RIVER. And I mean SPEED down it. Someone who lives next to the river got footage of her flying by in her yellow car. But that’s not even the craziest part of the story. Her car eventually hit a thin spot in the ice and BROKE THROUGH. So it was sinking in freezing water, and random people had to save her using a kayak. One guy who helped said you could see her start gathering her stuff into a bag while her car sunk. Meanwhile, everyone on shore was yelling at her to just get out. She eventually did make her way onto the roof. Then while they were trying to get to her, she just stood on top of the car . . . and started taking SELFIES. Luckily, they were able to push a kayak out to her in time, pulled her back in, and everyone’s okay. The guy who helped said she was smiling when she got to shore . . . said it was really fun . . . and that she’d totally do it again. She’s facing charges for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and could lose her license. It’s not clear if they plan to tack on other charges too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KPLC TV

Two dead following vehicle crash on I-10 near Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-10 near Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. Major Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to I-10 near the City Service exit in Sulphur regarding a vehicle that had struck a tree around 2:43 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
SULPHUR, LA
CBS Chicago

Man Dead, Woman In Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Tree In Sauganash

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 33-year-old man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a crash in the Sauganash neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police said the driver was speeding in the 4000 block of West Peterson Avenue when he lost control of car and crashed into a tree around 3:15 a.m. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. A 32-year-old female passenger was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
KPLC TV

2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people who died when a helicopter crashed into a marshy, muddy area of Lafourche Parish have been identified by the parish coroner. The crash claimed the lives of Dylan Christian Horn, 30, and Dana Burt, 51. Reports of a low-flying helicopter came in around 10...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
CBS Philly

Driver Hospitalized After Car Plunges Into Schuylkill River In Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car went into the Schuylkill River at Kelly Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue in Fairmount Park on Thursday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene. You can see some oil or fuel on the road and in the river. Officials say the driver got himself out of the car. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he’s in stable condition. Police say Kelly Drive toward Center City, between South Ferry Road and Hunting Park Avenue, will be shut down while crews recover the vehicle from the river. Outbound Kelly Drive from Center City will remain open, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Auto workers vent frustrations after 32-year-old Ford worker dies of Covid-19

Chicago auto workers are expressing grief and frustration after another member of their industry died of Covid-19.Caleb Mateo Dye, 32, was a forklift driver at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois. On 13 January, Mr Dye died at Ingalls Memorial Hospital after a month-long battle with Covid-19, the World Socialist Website reported.In a Facebook group for members of Mr Dye’s union, UAW Local 551, a post announcing his death said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.“Caleb was known as a loving husband and father,” the post reads. “He was so gentle and playful, and brought joy everywhere...

