SF Woman Finds Her Missing License Plate on Identical Car Stolen From Another Resident

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Car break-ins are a huge problem in San Francisco, but now thieves are also targeting license plates and victims are receiving parking citations. Katie Lyons recently found her car without a front license plate. She believes someone unscrewed it right in front of her home in the Marina. “Today I realized I was getting parking tickets, because I got a ticket on my car and I went to pay it, and I saw four tickets that I did not get,” Lyons said. She made the discovery online when she entered her license plate. She realized someone...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO