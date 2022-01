Meat Loaf once alleged he got into a royal rumble with Prince Andrew. The rock superstar, known for his tracks "Paradise By the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," passed away at age 74. The singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday, according to a family statement provided by longtime agent Michael Greene.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO