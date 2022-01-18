ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold price jump higher following -0.7 reading in Empire State Survey

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) - The gold market has bounced higher after the New Yorker Federal Reserve reported a contraction in its regional manufacturing activity. Tuesday the regional central bank said that its Empire State Manufacturing Survey fell into negative territory for January, dropping to -.7, down significantly from a reading of 31.9...

