With 100 pins now in his career, Malcolm senior Gavin Zoucha has a chance to make history. Zoucha, Class C’s No. 1 170-pound wrestler, picked up his 100th pin Saturday in his semifinal match at the Schuyler Invitational, setting up a chance for two of Malcolm’s top records. Zoucha will set the season pin record with 16 more pins and tie the career-pin mark with his older brother Dylan, who also holds the single-season pin record.

MALCOLM, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO