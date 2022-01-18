ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Social media platforms ‘must refund victims’ who have been defrauded

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEaV2_0doi6l8400

Social media giants have failed to do enough to stop fraudsters and must “refund the British public for any scam”, the chairman of an influential Commons committee has said.

In a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing, Julian Knight, Conservative MP for Solihull and chairman of the committee, branded the social media platforms a “disgrace” and said they had been making money from scams “for too many years”.

Speaking to Richard Earley, UK public policy manager for Facebook owner Meta, Mr Knight said: “It seems incredible to me and to the public, the idea that you are systematically, over a period of years, making money from our constituents’ misery over being defrauded.

“You are making money off that and you are continuing to make money, and you’re still waiting for legislation to come forward before you appropriately react in order to exclude these scams from your platforms permanently.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICVkg_0doi6l8400
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg leaves the Merrion Hotel in Dublin with Facebook’s head of global policy and communications, Nick Clegg, after a meeting with politicians to discuss regulation of social media (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Earley defended Meta’s review process, which he said checks over any advertisement to ensure it is in line with their compliance and advertisement policies.

However, despite announcing last year that it would do so, Meta’s review process does not currently enforce that all advertisements are authorised by the FCA.

Mr Knight said: “People have lost thousands of pounds, some people have lost their entire livelihoods, frankly we have had people commit suicide as a result of the scams, and you have continued to take advertising throughout the entire time from organisations which are not FCA authorised, and only now are you pulling your finger out and bringing that very crucial change.

“You have just not done enough.”

He added: “This goes for all social media platforms actually, you ought to pay back the money that has been defrauded off the British public over many years.”

Representatives from Meta, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok were given a grilling by MPs at the hearing, which focused on an inquiry into online safety and online harms and which has previously heard evidence from ex-Love Island contestant Amy Hart.

Mr Knight also quoted money-saving expert Martin Lewis, who he said “pulls his hair out” at the number of paid-for scam advertisements on Facebook using his face.

The MP criticised the companies for not sharing data with each other regarding scams, calling it a “disgrace” that “has been going on far too long”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ptxsj_0doi6l8400
Westminster SNP MP John Nicolson said Twitter’s verification system was chaotic and did not work (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

During the panel, Twitter was also heavily criticised for its verification process by John Nicolson, MP for the Scottish National Party, Ochil and South Perthshire.

He cited a Twitter account that was created under the name Mickey Mouse, with the email address “MickeyMouseIsNotMyRealName”, and a phone number from a phone that cost 99p, that then tweeted the footballer Marcus Rashford the word “squeak”.

Mr Nicolson called Twitter’s verification system “hopeless and chaotic” and said it did not work.

He said: “You’ve tried to manipulate the description of an anonymous account, because someone like that Mickey Mouse account is designated as a non-anonymous account under your current system. Your system does not work.”

He added: “If you can’t protect him (Marcus Rashford) what hope is there for all the anonymous folk who just get the daily misery if they use your platform, of abuse?”

Niamh McDade, deputy head of UK policy at Twitter, defended the system in place. She said she was not aware of the specific account Mr Nicolson was referring to, but did condemn all forms of racist abuse on the platform.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Relocation of war memorial flame causes controversy in India

India’s government has moved a commemorative flame that was lit 50 years ago to honour soldiers killed in a 1971 war with Pakistan to a new National War Memorial that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi nearly three years ago. The move triggered strong protests from opposition leaders,...
POLITICS
Austin Chronicle

Opinion: It’s Time to Hold Social Media Platforms Accountable

TikTok: a place where we can watch cooking videos, silly dance moves, and, apparently, where people can post non-credible threats of school violence. Last month, dozens of school districts around the country announced they were closing because of a wave of anonymous TikTok videos citing shooting and bomb threats. This...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Nicolson
makeuseof.com

5 Reasons Why Reddit Is the Best Social Media Platform Around

When it comes to social media, there are tons of options out there. However, one stands out from the pack in several ways—Reddit. From an online forum about anything and everything, Reddit has built a strong community of passionate users through the years. Here are some key reasons why...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Jan. 6 Committee Demands Information From Social Media Platforms

Federal lawmakers investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol are demanding that Alphabet, Meta, Twitter and Reddit produce documents regarding their editorial policies. “Two key questions for the Select Committee are how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy, and what steps -- if any -- social media companies took to prevent their platforms from being breeding grounds for radicalizing people to violence,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Mississippi) stated Thursday. “It’s disappointing that after months of engagement, we still do not have the documents and information necessary to answer those basic questions.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

How to select a social media platform for your business

Are you having trouble keeping up with all of the different social media platforms when it comes to social media marketing? Do you want to know what you should be doing to make sure you are choosing the right platform for your marketing and business?. With so many social media...
INTERNET
MarketRealist

Social Media Platform Gettr Is Seeing Huge User Growth

After Twitter and Facebook increased their censorship and Trump supporters were banned from the platforms, alternative social media platforms have grown in popularity. Parler and Gettr, which claim to promote “free speech,” are among those gaining users. Is Gettr publicly traded?. Article continues below advertisement. Gettr, started by...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Social Media Platforms#British#Commons#Digital#Solihull#Fca#Tiktok
The Independent

Rising number of people falling victim to ‘Dear Mum’ scam on Whatsapp

A rising number of people are falling victim to a scam on Whatsapp where fraudsters convince people to send them money by posing as friends and family in financial difficulty. The ‘Dear Mum’ scam involves fraudsters posing as people’s children by pretending they have lost or damaged their phone and are having to contact their parents from a different number. The scammers then ask their parents to lend them money for a new phone or to cover their bills.According to Barclays, reports of the scam quadrupled over the last three months of last year, compared with the previous three.The bank...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Profile: Christine Lee, the woman at centre of MI5 security warning

As recently as 2019, Christine Lee was being awarded and congratulated personally by then prime minister, Theresa May, for helping Chinese-British cooperation and had been photographed with David Cameron during his time at No 10. Three years on, however, and the Chinese-British relationship has dramatically changed. Now at the centre...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Home Secretary warns there will be more agents like Chinese spy Christine Lee

The Home Secretary has said it is likely there will be more national security alerts like that issued over a Chinese spy engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of the ruling communist party.Priti Patel said the UK had “other adversaries” who would “look to interfere or come into our country in some shape and way” after it was revealed a senior Labour MP received more than £500,000 in donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee before MI5 issued a warning she was a Chinese agent.Barry Gardiner received the donations – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office – over a...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy